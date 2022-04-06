Falcons Host QB Matt Corral For Top 30 Visit; Could Atlanta Draft Him?

The Falcons could go in a number of different directions with the Ole Miss quarterback.

The Atlanta Falcons could go in a number of different directions when they are on the clock with the 8th overall pick in this month's NFL Draft.

One option that could intrigue them is selecting Matt Ryan's successor with their first pick, someone that could potentially be Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

Corral is one of the top quarterbacks in the draft class and his combination of a cannon for an arm and his speed could intrigue the Falcons.

The Falcons' interest in Corral was confirmed in an episode of the "Rich Eisen Show," when the former Rebels quarterback announced his intentions to visit the Falcons.

The Falcons hold the eighth overall pick in the upcoming draft, and while that seemed like a possibility earlier in the college football season when Corral was neck-and-neck with Alabama's Bryce Young in the Heisman Trophy odds, the 23-year-old is expected to go in the late first or early second round.

The Falcons hold two second-round picks, picking up an extra selection in the Julio Jones trade the team made last offseason. There's a chance the Falcons could use their pair of second-round picks to jump into the later part of the first round to take Corral.

If they choose to stay at their current position, Corral could be the pick at No. 43, but the chances of him being on the board aren't as high. That's why this meeting with Corral is super important.

Based on the team's needs and priorities at quarterback, taking a developmental player like Corral makes a lot of sense for the Falcons. And it could be the meeting that kickstarts the relationship between the Falcons and its new starting quarterback of the future.