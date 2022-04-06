Skip to main content

Falcons Host QB Matt Corral For Top 30 Visit; Could Atlanta Draft Him?

The Falcons could go in a number of different directions with the Ole Miss quarterback.

The Atlanta Falcons could go in a number of different directions when they are on the clock with the 8th overall pick in this month's NFL Draft.

pickett corral strong

2022 QB Prospects

8733B134-FB29-46E1-B714-5358613FEC19

Carson Strong

USATSI_17443822_168388359_lowres

Matt Ryan

One option that could intrigue them is selecting Matt Ryan's successor with their first pick, someone that could potentially be Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

Corral is one of the top quarterbacks in the draft class and his combination of a cannon for an arm and his speed could intrigue the Falcons.

The Falcons' interest in Corral was confirmed in an episode of the "Rich Eisen Show," when the former Rebels quarterback announced his intentions to visit the Falcons.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_16743400
Play

Falcons Find O-Line Depth, Sign Former 1st-Rounder Germain Ifedi

The Atlanta Falcons have added former Texas A&M offensive tackle Germain Ifedi on a deal

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
2 hours ago
drake london
Play

NFL Mock Draft: Falcons Fill Hole At Receiver, Trade Up For QB?

Todd McShay recently released his two-round mock draft and it had Atlanta making three selections and a trade.

By Greg Patuto4 hours ago
4 hours ago
USATSI_17829564
Play

NFL Draft: Should Falcons Select Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller?

The running back from Texas A&M could come off the board early on Day 2.

By Matt Galatzan6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Malik Willis Liberty Senior Bowl Atlanta Falcons

Malik Willis

corral ryan

Matt Corral

Kenny Pickett Pittsburgh Senior Bowl Atlanta Falcons

Kenny Pickett

The Falcons hold the eighth overall pick in the upcoming draft, and while that seemed like a possibility earlier in the college football season when Corral was neck-and-neck with Alabama's Bryce Young in the Heisman Trophy odds, the 23-year-old is expected to go in the late first or early second round.

The Falcons hold two second-round picks, picking up an extra selection in the Julio Jones trade the team made last offseason. There's a chance the Falcons could use their pair of second-round picks to jump into the later part of the first round to take Corral.

If they choose to stay at their current position, Corral could be the pick at No. 43, but the chances of him being on the board aren't as high. That's why this meeting with Corral is super important. 

Based on the team's needs and priorities at quarterback, taking a developmental player like Corral makes a lot of sense for the Falcons. And it could be the meeting that kickstarts the relationship between the Falcons and its new starting quarterback of the future.

USATSI_16743400
News

Falcons Find O-Line Depth, Sign Former 1st-Rounder Germain Ifedi

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
drake london
News

NFL Mock Draft: Falcons Fill Hole At Receiver, Trade Up For QB?

By Greg Patuto4 hours ago
USATSI_17829564
News

NFL Draft: Should Falcons Select Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller?

By Matt Galatzan6 hours ago
C9975D1C-875D-445A-90E1-B523C381B821
News

‘Dirty Byrd’: Falcons Officially Sign Speedy Vet WR in Free Agency

By Mike Fisher23 hours ago
Kenny Pickett Pittsburgh Senior Bowl Atlanta Falcons
News

Atlanta Falcons Cannot Make This Mistake in NFL Draft

By Bri AmaranthusApr 5, 2022
travon walker point
News

NFL Draft: Is Georgia's Travon Walker Realistic For Atlanta?

By Greg PatutoApr 5, 2022
mathieu-super
News

Tyrann Mathieu Visits Saints, Plus Eagles Trade: Impact on Falcons NFL Draft

By David HarrisonApr 5, 2022
Arthur Blank
News

Plan Patience: Falcons Owner Grudgingly Embraces Rebuild

By Coty DavisApr 5, 2022