NFL Draft: Is Georgia's Travon Walker Realistic For Atlanta?

The Falcons currently hold the eighth pick in the draft but is that too late for Walker?

Aidan Hutchinson or Kayvon Thibodeaux? This has been the question on who will be the first edge rusher off the board during the 2022 NFL Draft.

In recent weeks, Travon Walker has been saying 'not so fast.'

travon walker point

Travon Walker

Aidan Hutchinson Atlanta Falcons Draft Prospect

Aidan Hutchinson

kayvon

Kayvon Thibodeaux

The Georgia Bulldog has made his way as high as No. 1 overall in certain mock drafts. Walker is trending in the right direction because of the scheme he played in college and his overall ceiling at the next level.

The Atlanta Falcons have been linked to many players at No. 8 but Walker has not been one in many cases. Is this a realistic option for the Falcons?

Well, anything can happen on draft night. This is a class that does not have a clear-cut top pick. Both Hutchinson and Thibodeaux have a chance to be selected first. Offensive linemen Evan Neal and Ikem Ekwonu can be the pick. Even safety Kyle Hamilton has been at the top of some mock drafts.

While it is unknown what exactly will happen on draft night, if Walker is there for Atlanta, it will be hard to pass him up.

sauce

Sauce Gardner

kyle hamilton

Kyle Hamilton

Charles Cross

Charles Cross

Walker displayed freakish athleticism for the National Champion Bulldogs this season. He can play multiple positions and has the size to compete at the next level. Walker might even have a high ceiling in the NFL than he did in college.

The Falcons are in need of many things and that includes a game-changing edge rusher. This draft has three potential options and it is unknown if even one will fall to No. 8. If there is a choice and Walker is part of it, do not expect him to get to get past the Falcons.

