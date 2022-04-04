An NFL.com article narrowed down the Atlanta Falcons' biggest needs to just three, but are they right?

If the Atlanta Falcons are to catch up to coach Todd Bowles’ Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South, then general manager Terry Fontenot will need to nail this year's draft.

Quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones may be gone, but the lingering effects of their contracts remain a burden for 2022 ... An approximately $56 million burden at that. And Calvin Ridley is "gone,'' too, so there is also a "lingering effect'' when it comes to the reduction in talent.

With that in mind, Fontenot will have to hope this year's rookie class can deliver early on.

So, what position do the Falcons address first? According to NFL.com, there are a few pressing issues.

Biggest needs: QB, Edge, WR The signing of Marcus Mariota (two-year deal) should not prevent the Falcons from spending an early pick on a quarterback for the first time since 2008. There's also the matter of filling the hole at wide receiver. Oh, and breathing life into the worst pass rush in the league.

In an ideal world, reuniting coach Arthur Smith and Mariota will reinvigorate the former Heisman Trophy winner's career.

But when is it ever that simple?

While the jury is out on how many quarterbacks there are in this draft worthy of a first-round selection, if the Falcons feel Mariota is capable of acting as a solid bridge starter until the likes of Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett have sufficiently developed, don’t be surprised if one is taken here.

Robert McDuffie-USA TODAY Sports Malik Willis Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports Kenny Pickett Marcus Mariota

Perhaps a more pressing concern for Smith will be his receiving options, as regardless of whoever he has to pass the ball, their options at wide receiver are … less than ideal.

Cordarrelle Patterson might be the Swiss Army Knife of offensive weapons and Kyle Pitts one of the best tight ends in the league, but they can only do so much, and Atlanta’s receiving corps is among the thinnest in the NFL.

Thankfully, this looks like a solid and deep receiver class and whether they opt to address this issue on Days 1 or 2, there will be a few potential instant starters - i.e. Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jameson Williams, or someone like Christian Watson later on.

Chris Olave Garrett Wilson Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports Jameson Williams

Then there’s Atlanta’s “worst pass rush in the league” - which if you ask us, seems a little harsh given that the Falcons had a middling 40 sacks in 2021. But, there can be no denying their need for a true stud on the edge.

Thankfully, there are a few edge rushers that are predicted to be on the board once Atlanta’s draft kicks off with the eighth overall pick.

George Karlaftis, Trevon Walker, and Devonte Wyatt could all still be around by this point - although Walker might be a long shot. Or if they’re feeling particularly patient, then Michigan's David Ojabo might be worth a gamble, although his recent injury has hurt his first-round prospects.

© Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK George Karlaftis Travon Walker © Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press / USA TODAY NETWORK David Ojabo

Overall, while of course there are a number of other positions that should be addressed in this year's draft, you’ve got to hand it to NFL.com on this one - there’s really no arguing these priorities.