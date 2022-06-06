Another New QB? Falcons Work Out Ball State Undrafted Rookie

The Ball State gunslinger may compete for the third string job this summer

Last week, the Atlanta Falcons hosted Ball State QB Drew Plitt for a workout.

The undrafted free agent also had visits to multiple rookie minicamps, including the Bengals, Bears, and Colts.

The Falcons have faced some serious turnover at the QB position this past spring. Matt Ryan, arguably the greatest Falcon of all time, was traded to the aforementioned Colts and the team signed Marcus Mariota and drafted Desmond Ridder in hopes to solidify the position for the foreseeable future.

The team hopes the mobility of both Mariota and Ridder can help spur some change in a Falcons offense that will be lacking Calvin Ridley for the entire 2022 season. But there is nothing wrong with bringing in a QB that has a strong and accurate arm like the former Ball State Cardinal.

Plitt had a decorated career at Ball State, throwing the third-most touchdowns in school history (50) and being named to the 2021 All-Mid-American Conference Second Team. Although Atlanta has not yet signed him to the 90-man roster, they have some options to play with at the third string spot.

Currently, Feleipe Franks is the final QB on the depth chart, but with Franks working with the tight ends, it may leave the door open for Plitt, if the team goes in that direction.

While the position as a whole is not set fully, bringing in some youth to the most important position in all of sports can help a team that has selected in the top 10 in back-to-back drafts.