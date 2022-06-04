Falcons QB Feleipe Franks Switching Positions?

The third-string QB could be lined up elsewhere in 2022.

When the Atlanta Falcons signed Marcus Mariota and drafted Desmond Ridder earlier this offseason, the outlook for third-string quarterback Feleipe Franks didn't look too good.

Franks, 24, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Falcons last year and made the 53-man roster behind Matt Ryan and Josh Rosen on the depth chart.

Franks didn't play much, suiting up for 14 offensive snaps and 36 special teams snaps throughout the season. The only pass he threw was intercepted in a Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots.

With his outlook at quarterback not looking bright, Franks is trying his hand at tight end.

This isn't the first time this offseason a player has switched positions. Avery Williams, also a second-year player, moved from cornerback to running back this offseason.

While the Falcons haven't made an official announcement on Franks' position switch, it seems more like a trial run.

While Franks doesn't have experience playing tight end in the NFL or college, his brother Jordan is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. He also has the size for a tight end at 6-7, 228 pounds.

There will be a lot of competition for Franks if he wants to make the roster as a tight end. Kyle Pitts, Anthony Firkser and sixth-round rookie John FitzPatrick all project to place higher on the depth chart, leaving him to compete with Parker Hesse and Canadian Football League product Brayden Lenius for that fourth spot.

There is a world where Arthur Smith elects to carry more than four tight ends, but there is still a challenge to get there.

Franks' potential position switch is smart for him if he wants to stay in the league. While there are uphill battles within both positions to make the team, Franks is offering versatility. We've seen in other sports like basketball and baseball how valuable it is to be able to play multiple positions. And while Franks may not be one of the better players on the roster, he's doing everything he can to showcase his value to the Falcons.