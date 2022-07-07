Skip to main content

Falcons Sign Bears Ex DT Eddie Goldman; A Good Fit?

Goldman spent the last seven seasons at defensive tackle for the Chicago Bears

The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with former Chicago Bears defensive lineman Eddie Goldman. The news - first reported by NFL reporter Jordan Schultz - leads to a question: Is he a good fit?

Goldman, 28, spent the past seven seasons in Chicago after being selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. A former top recruit out of Florida State, Goldman has recorded 175 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 21 quarterback hits, 13 sacks and two fumble recoveries in 81 games. 

Statistically, Goldman is coming off a career-worst season in which he posted just .5 sacks and one tackle for loss. He also moved from his full-time starting role to more of a rotational player.

The one thing that bodes well in Goldman's favor is his knowledge of the defensive scheme under second-year defensive coordinator Dean Pees. In Atlanta, he likely will fight for reps at nose tackle, a position he played at both Florida State and later in Chicago. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

8B05FBD3-AEE3-4AF0-A60E-402220703B8A
Play

Baker Mayfield Traded; Falcons Sign DT Eddie Goldman

Follow along with Falcon Report for up-to-date news on the NFL firings and hirings

By Falcon Report Staff5 hours ago
5 hours ago
0151DonaldPaynePIT100817
Play

Should Falcons Sign USFL Star to Help Defense?

Could Donald Payne replace Deion Jones in Atlanta?

By Daniel Flick7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Mariota Ridder
Play

Falcons 'One Pressing Move': Make Mariota, Ridder Earn Starting QB Job

While Ridder is off to an impressive start, the veteran Mariota is expected to be the starter Week 1.

By Bri Amaranthus9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Entering the year, defensive lineman Grady Jarrett likely is set as one of the two 5-tech spots. Second-year defender Ta’Quon Graham, who started five games last season opposite Jarrett, likely gets the first crack at the other 5-tech. 

Goldman very well could battle his way for starting reps as the team's nose tackle. Currently, Atlanta is expected to see Marlon Davidson, Vincent Taylor, Jalen Dalton and Anthony Rush all in the mix for playing time on the defensive line. 

Last season, Atlanta struggled to generate a pass rush with a league-low 18 sacks. That could be Goldman's best-case of working into a starting role. Prior to last season, he recorded three seasons of at least three sacks. 

Taylor, who signed this offseason from the Houston Texans, has recorded two total sacks in five years. Combined, Davidson Dalton and Rush have 1.5 sacks since 2019. If the Falcons are looking for more of a pass rush up the middle, Goldman could be the best bet. 

The Falcons open training camp on July 29 - a chance for our first glimpse at Goldman and other possible Atlanta positives.

8B05FBD3-AEE3-4AF0-A60E-402220703B8A
News

Baker Mayfield Traded; Falcons Sign DT Eddie Goldman

By Falcon Report Staff5 hours ago
0151DonaldPaynePIT100817
News

Should Falcons Sign USFL Star to Help Defense?

By Daniel Flick7 hours ago
Mariota Ridder
News

Falcons 'One Pressing Move': Make Mariota, Ridder Earn Starting QB Job

By Bri Amaranthus9 hours ago
t_eea06bad4bac48eeb69e7e5f38af15c4_name_fontenot
News

Falcons Offseason Grade: First or Worst in NFC South?

By Daniel Flick13 hours ago
091821_MFB_YoungBr_Florida_KG1643
News

Alabama QB Bryce Young: Future Falcons Draft Pick?

By Daniel FlickJul 5, 2022
USATSI_16885969
News

Will Falcons Playoff Drought Continue in 2022?

By Jeremy BrenerJul 5, 2022
NFL-Atlanta-Falcons-OTA-18503105
News

WATCH: Teammates React to Falcons QB Desmond Ridder 40-Yard Dash

By Daniel FlickJul 5, 2022
USATSI_18535772_168388359_lowres
News

Falcons Forgotten: Can New Atlanta QB-WR Duo Shine?

By Bri AmaranthusJul 5, 2022