Falcons Sign Bears Ex DT Eddie Goldman; A Good Fit?

Goldman spent the last seven seasons at defensive tackle for the Chicago Bears

The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with former Chicago Bears defensive lineman Eddie Goldman. The news - first reported by NFL reporter Jordan Schultz - leads to a question: Is he a good fit?

Goldman, 28, spent the past seven seasons in Chicago after being selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. A former top recruit out of Florida State, Goldman has recorded 175 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 21 quarterback hits, 13 sacks and two fumble recoveries in 81 games.

Statistically, Goldman is coming off a career-worst season in which he posted just .5 sacks and one tackle for loss. He also moved from his full-time starting role to more of a rotational player.

The one thing that bodes well in Goldman's favor is his knowledge of the defensive scheme under second-year defensive coordinator Dean Pees. In Atlanta, he likely will fight for reps at nose tackle, a position he played at both Florida State and later in Chicago.

Entering the year, defensive lineman Grady Jarrett likely is set as one of the two 5-tech spots. Second-year defender Ta’Quon Graham, who started five games last season opposite Jarrett, likely gets the first crack at the other 5-tech.

Goldman very well could battle his way for starting reps as the team's nose tackle. Currently, Atlanta is expected to see Marlon Davidson, Vincent Taylor, Jalen Dalton and Anthony Rush all in the mix for playing time on the defensive line.

Last season, Atlanta struggled to generate a pass rush with a league-low 18 sacks. That could be Goldman's best-case of working into a starting role. Prior to last season, he recorded three seasons of at least three sacks.

Taylor, who signed this offseason from the Houston Texans, has recorded two total sacks in five years. Combined, Davidson Dalton and Rush have 1.5 sacks since 2019. If the Falcons are looking for more of a pass rush up the middle, Goldman could be the best bet.

The Falcons open training camp on July 29 - a chance for our first glimpse at Goldman and other possible Atlanta positives.