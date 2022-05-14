Skip to main content
NFL Draft

ESPN Predicts Rams to Sign Veteran Nose Tackle

The free-agent nose tackle could provide interior stability against opposing run offenses.

While the Los Angeles Rams have made major strides in improving an already Super Bowl-winning roster, ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell is predicting that another top free agent will find his way to the team: longtime Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman.

Goldman isn’t exactly the sexiest signing out there, but it takes only one look at the game film from the Super Bowl to see how players like Sebastian Joseph-Day and A’Shawn Robinson controlled the line of scrimmage and helped slow down Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon. Joseph-Day left for the Chargers in free agency, and while the Rams might give more reps to 2021 fourth-rounder Bobby Brown, Goldman’s size and experience in a Vic Fangio-style scheme would make him a valuable rotational piece for the Rams.

Goldman was drafted by the Bears 2nd round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He has been a starter for the Chicago defense since his rookie season and was one of the keystones of a defense that ranked amongst the league's best in the later 2010s. 

robinson ramsey

Chicago Bears

robinson mathieu

Chicago Bears

usatsi_13277644

Eddie Goldman

Goldman has accumulated 175 total tackles, 116 solo tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks in his seven-season career. His low sack totals shouldn't be a deterrent; Goldman's primary role as a nose tackle is to plug the A gap against runs. It makes sense that his sack totals would be low since his run fits in the Bears' defense often rely on maintaining control with proper hand position and eye discipline, two responsibilities that make focusing on pass-rushing difficult.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rams vs Bills Opening Odds: Already Underdogs?

After a resounding Super Bowl win, the Los Angeles Rams will face tough competition their first game back.

By Arnav Sharma1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_18259728
Play

'Play Dunce': A Look Inside How Stan Kroenke Moved Rams to Los Angeles

A St. Louis Post Dispatch report unveiled legal documents on the Rams move to Los Angeles.

By Connor Zimmerlee2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals inside linebacker Logan Wilson (55) takes down Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers during the 1st half of the Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. NFL Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022
Play

Super Reunion for Rams & Bengals

Last season's Super Bowl opponents will meet again before the start of the upcoming season.

By Zach Dimmitt4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Despite an excellent offseason from the Rams front office, the defense is still relatively weak at the defensive tackle position. Aside from having arguably the best defensive player of all time in Aaron Donald (although he technically spends a lot of time at 3-technique and not as a true inside defensive tackle), the team doesn't have a consistent run stuffer who can eat double teams and plug power runs down the middle.

donald

Aaron Donald

usatsi_13743382

Eddie Goldman

gettyimages-498295872

Eddie Goldman

Goldman can be a value signing for a Los Angeles defense that needs additional muscle on the internal line. While his previous contract was a four-year $42 million behemoth, his current status as an unsigned player this deep into the offseason could make him a bargain pickup.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams vs Bills Opening Odds: Already Underdogs?

By Arnav Sharma1 hour ago
USATSI_18259728
News

'Play Dunce': A Look Inside How Stan Kroenke Moved Rams to Los Angeles

By Connor Zimmerlee2 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals inside linebacker Logan Wilson (55) takes down Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers during the 1st half of the Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. NFL Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022
News

Super Reunion for Rams & Bengals

By Zach Dimmitt4 hours ago
Feb 11, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford during press conference at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Matthew Stafford Has No Idea What To Tell His Kids About Rams Christmas Day Matchup vs. Broncos

By Matt Galatzan23 hours ago
Sean-McVay-breaks-silence-on-Bobby-Wagner-signing-1024x574
News

Did Sean McVay's Chance Encounter with Bobby Wagner Lead to Signing?

By Timm HammMay 13, 2022
brady mcv
News

Sean McVay on Tom Brady: ‘What the Hell Am I Doing Coming Back to Coaching?’

By Connor ZimmerleeMay 13, 2022
USATSI_17362429
News

Stack the Odds: Rams' Over/Under Win Total Revealed for 2022

By Zach DimmittMay 13, 2022
Oct 24, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a touchdown in the second half against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams' Preseason Opponents Revealed: Super Bowl Rematch and Potential Super Bowl Preview?

By Connor ZimmerleeMay 13, 2022