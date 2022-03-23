Falcons Re-Sign Erik Harris To One-Year Deal: Last Line of Defense

The Falcons have re-signed their veteran safety for the upcoming season.

Erik Harris and the Atlanta Falcons will give it another try in 2022.

The Falcons re-signed Harris to a one-year deal for the upcoming season, according to NFL Network. Harris started 12 games for Atlanta last season before going down with a torn pectoral muscle.

Prior to the 2021 season, Harris signed a one-year deal with the Falcons. He began his career with the New Orleans Saints before spending four years with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Harris, 31, finished with 64 tackles and eight passes defended at safety for the Falcons last season. He played in 84 percent of the team’s defensive snaps when he was healthy. Atlanta expects Harris to return to the field in 2022 and have a big impact on the secondary.

Harris entered the league when he was 26 after spending some time in the Canadian Football League. He was part of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for three years before landing in New Orleans.

The defensive backfield is clearly a point of emphasis for the Falcons this offseason. While there has been plenty of news coming on the offensive side of the ball in Atlanta, they have made waves in solidifying the secondary. Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward signed a two-year deal with the Falcons while veteran Isaiah Oliver was also brought back.

The Falcons have brought back an experienced safety who played a big role last season. This is a move that will put the backside of Atlanta’s defense in a good position moving forward.