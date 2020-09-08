SI.com
Falcon Report
Atlanta Falcons Release Initial Depth Chart

Zach Hood

The Atlanta Falcons released their initial depth chart for the upcoming season Monday afternoon. 

Notably, James Carpenter is listed as the starting left guard ahead of rookie third-round draft pick Matt Hennessy. Hennessy was viewed as the favorite to win the job at times during camp, and played a lot with the first team, but appears to have a banged up knee heading into Week 1.

That, combined with a lack of experience, seems to have given the veteran James Carpenter the edge heading into this weekend's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. 

Other notable items include the Falcons only list two starting linebackers, while they list three starting safeties. Deion Jones and Foye Oloukun are the linebackers, while Ricardo Allen, Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal are the safeties.

Brian Hill is listed as the No. 2 running back behind Todd Gurley, with Ito Smith listed as the No. 3 backfield option.

The newly acquired Timon Parris is listed as the backup right tackle. A.J. Terrell gets the nod as a starting outside corner along with Isaiah Oliver, with Darqueze Dennard and Kendall Sheffield seemingly lined up to play more nickle and dime. 

