Report: Atlanta Falcons Claim OT Timon Parris From Washington

Zach Hood

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly claimed Timon Parris, an offensive tackle from the Washington Football Team, from the waiver wire as of early Sunday afternoon. 

Parris signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Parris played his college ball at Stony Brook, where he was 3x All-CAA, and an FCS All-American in 2017. He made 41 starts in four seasons with Stony Brook.

Parris has appeared in just four games in his NFL career. Last season, he appeared in three games, all on special teams. He spent the majority of his time with Washington on the practice squad.

He could potentially be a realistic depth option for Atlanta, considering they went to the trouble of making a claim for him. John Wetzel is currently the backup tackle. 

John Wetzel, Matt Gono, and Justin McCray make up the Falcons' current offensive line depth. While Parris has only logged six offensive snaps in his career, we will see if he supplants one of those options on the 53-man roster.

