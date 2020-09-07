SI.com
Atlanta Falcons List James Carpenter As Starting Left Guard

Zach Hood

The Atlanta Falcons have released their initial depth chart ahead of this weekend's game against the Seattle Seahawks. One of the biggest questions in training camp was who was going to be the Falcons' starting left guard in Week 1. It appears that has been answered for the time being. 

James Carpenter is listed as the starting left guard, with rookie Matt Hennessy listed as his backup. Hennessy has battled a sore knee in recent days, so perhaps Carpenter is just the better option heading into this weekend.

Carpenter is heading into his ninth season in the NFL, and started in all 11 games he appeared in for the Falcons last season. The Falcons return five starters on the offensive line from a season ago. 

Hennessy, whom the Falcons drafted as a center out of Temple, impressed in camp but appears to be banged up heading into the season, so Dan Quinn and company have elected to go with the veteran for now. 

