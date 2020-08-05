Atlanta Falcons Activate Three Players Off Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday morning that they have activated quarterback Danny Etling, safety Jaylinn Hawkins and linebacker Foyesade Oluokun from the team's reserve/COVID-19 list to the active roster.

Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than in reference to roster status. Teams also may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Etling, Hawkins and Oluokun are cleared to report to training camp to begin working with their respective position groups and coaches.

With tomorrow's opt-out deadline for players, news regarding the NFL and COVID-19 is sure to keep coming. Stay tuned for all of the latest updates regarding the Atlanta Falcons and how coronavirus may impact the upcoming season.

The follow Falcons players are still on the reserve/COVID-19 list: Tyeler Davison, Keith Smith, and Jamal Carter.

