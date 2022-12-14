Falcons QB Desmond Ridder Has ‘Taken a Step,’ Says Coach Arthur Smith

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder has "taken a step" in his development over the last month, with coach Arthur Smith revealing exactly where the rookie has made the biggest strides.

The Atlanta Falcons will enter Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints with a new face under center.

No, literally.

Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder, officially named the starter by coach Arthur Smith in a press conference Monday, will be taking his first ever regular season snap when he trots onto the field inside Caesars Superdome.

Since posting encouraging numbers in the preseason, Ridder has served as Marcus Mariota’s backup in all 13 games; in many cases, he’s been the lone active offensive player to not see a single snap.

As a result, there’s little substance to bank on regarding Ridder’s play Sunday. After all, he’s been out of the public eye for three and a half months. But behind the scenes, the two-time American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year has made considerable strides.

But where exactly has Ridder improved the most?

"I think mentally,” Smith answered. “Physically, felt good or we would've signed another guy to give us a security blanket if we worried about some of the physical's. But mentally, that's what we expect and anticipate translating (to) hopefully more success down in New Orleans."

The idea of Ridder being the backup – and just “one play away” from seeing the field – is something Smith feels shows Atlanta’s faith in what the 23-year-old has to offer. Around the league, teams with young, undeveloped quarterbacks often carry three players at the position; the Green Bay Packers did it for multiple years with Jordan Love often a healthy scratch, and the Miami Dolphins did similar things with Skylar Thompson.

But not the Falcons; they felt Ridder had the goods to deliver if forced into action. And now, as he gets ready for his first action, Ridder’s growth is set to be on full display – and Smith is confident in what’s to come, in large part because of what he’s seen on the practice field and in the meeting rooms.