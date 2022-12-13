Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Reveals Motives for Desmond Ridder, Marcus Mariota QB Swap

Reasons for quarterback changes are often clear-cut, but Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith seemed to blend the line with the laundry list of reasons he provided for benching veteran Marcus Mariota in favor of rookie Desmond Ridder.

After a crucial 19-16 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers leading into the bye week, Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith marched to his post-game press conference and declared that changes would be made, failing to go deep into specifics but certainly alluding to the quarterback position.

One week later, Smith took to the podium with a different tone - but said a six-word sentence many had been waiting to hear for weeks, if not months:

"Desmond Ridder will be the starter," Smith said.

The announcement officially brought an end to eighth-year veteran Marcus Mariota's stint under center, appointing the third-round rookie Ridder to lead Atlanta over its final four games.

Was it due to the Falcons wanting to get a look at Ridder moving into the offseason? Perhaps.

Or maybe, did it have something to do with Mariota's knee injury that Smith "anticipate(s)" will land him on injured reserve?