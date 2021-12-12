Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    Falcons Still Hanging In Playoff Race

    Atlanta is part of a logjam of 6-7 teams battling for NFC Wild Card
    These Atlanta Falcons just won’t go away.

    No matter how dead in the water Arthur Smith’s team seems some weeks, the Falcons seem to find new flight. They certainly soared Sunday at Carolina in a game Atlanta needed to have to remain in the NFC playoff picture.

    The Falcons won 29-21 at Bank of America Stadium and improved to 6-7. That puts the Falcons right in the hunt for a postseason spot with four games left in the regular season.

    “I still think there is more consistency for us,” Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said. “I still think that our best football is ahead.”

    Had they lost Sunday, Atlanta’s playoff chances would have long with a host of teams ahead of the Falcons in standings. Washington (6-7) is currently in the seventh hole in the NFC, which is last Wild Card spot.

    The Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints are also 6-7. The San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta’s opponent next week on the road, was 6-6 going into Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

    Atlanta’s odds of getting into the NFL tournament aren’t great, thanks to a 3-6 conference record. But being in the mix and playing meaningful games in December and perhaps into January is a positive.

    Smith put plenty of importance into the Panthers game all week, and to see the Falcons step up is significant. The defensive forced turnovers, Ryan and the offense capitalized, and the special teams were solid.

    The recipe will likely need to be repeated if the Falcons hope to make a run. Winning on the road has also been key, with Atlanta improving to 5-2 away.

