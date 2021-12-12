Falcons Confound Cam in Win Over Panthers

The Atlanta Falcons defense entered Week 14 with at least one takeaway in eight straight games.

But the Falcons defense took their ballhawking ability to another level Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, forcing a season-high three takeaways. The Falcons scored 13 points off those turnovers, including a pick-six for the second straight week, as Atlanta defeated Carolina, 29-21, in Week 14.

Second-year linebacker Mykal Walker started the takeover party with his first career interception. Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees completely fooled Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, as Walker lined up along the line of scrimmage to Newton's left to begin the play. Walker then dropped back in coverage and drifted to the right to make the pick.

He easily returned the interception for his first NFL touchdown. Defensive end Marlon Davidson also had a pick-six last week for Atlanta. The Falcons last had back-to-back games with interceptions returned for touchdowns in Weeks 3 and 4 of 2016.

The Panthers punted on their next possession, but then on their next drive, Carolina head coach Matt Rhule replaced Newton behind center with PJ Walker. The 26-year-old signal caller fared no better, throwing an interception to Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell on his second pass attempt.

The quarterback carousel continued for the Panthers, as Newton returned behind center for most of the second half. Carolina scored a touchdown on its first possession of the third quarter, but then Newton made another mistake, fumbling after getting stepped on by his center midway with 4:45 remaining in the third.

The Falcons never trailed after Mykal Walker's pick-six. The first half expired before Atlanta could cash in on the second interception, but the Falcons scored a touchdown (missing the extra point) following the fumble recovery.

That score came from tight end Hayden Hurst, who was making his return from injured reserve. Hurst caught a three-yard touchdown -- his only catch of the day -- from Matt Ryan.

Cordarrelle Patterson scored Atlanta's other offensive touchdown, putting the Falcons on the board with a 5-yard rush in the first quarter.

Patterson's touchdown was his team-leading 10th of the season. No other Falcons player has more than three.

Wide receiver Russell Gage has just two scores this season, but for the second straight week, Gage led the team in yards from scrimmage. Gage finished with 64 receiving yards on four catches. Patterson had 58 rushing yards with 16 carries and added another yard receiving.

Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts had five catches for 61 yards. Pitts ran for a 23-yard gain on third-and-14 with 2:51 left to give the Falcons a key first down.

Atlanta ran out the rest of the clock after Pitts' big conversion.

Matt Ryan completed 19 of 28 passes for 190 yards with the touchdown. He didn't throw an interception, but the veteran quarterback had a few close calls with Carolina dropping a couple picks.

The Falcons won the turnover battle 3-1. Qadree Ollison fumbled with under five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, which allowed Carolina to make things interesting late in the fourth quarter.

But the Falcons still picked up a must-win on the road to improve to 6-7. With the loss, the Panthers dropped to 5-8.

Depending upon the outcomes of the rest of Sunday's games, Atlanta could move into a six-way tie for the last two NFC wild card spots after Week 14.