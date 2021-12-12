Falcons LB Mykal Walker Experiences Plenty Of Firsts This Week

Second-year linebacker Mykal Walker returned his first NFL interception for a touchdown in Sunday's victory against the Carolina Panthers

Playing on little sleep doesn't seem to be a big deal for Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker. Given that Walker's first son, Kayden, was born this past week, rest just wasn't in the cards.

The firsts didn't end there for the new father Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Walker also had his first NFL interception and touchdown on the same play, as the Falcons defeated the Carolina Panthers 29-21 in Week 14.

Walker's pivotal interception came on third-and-6 with the game tied 7-7 midway through the second quarter. The linebacker made a terrific adjustment to steal Cam Newton's pass before racing 66 yards for the touchdown.

In addition to a great play by Walker, it was also a great call by Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees. Newton seemed to think Walker was going to blitz, but he dropped back in coverage before intercepting the pass.

The Falcons entered Week 14 with a takeaway in eight straight games, but they were also tied for 27th in takeaways with only 12. Atlanta had six interceptions before Sunday -- just five teams had fewer.

Atlanta forced a season-high three takeaways in the victory at Carolina. With the three takeaways, Atlanta had a plus-2 turnover differential for the first time in 2021.

The Falcons offense scored a touchdown following a fumble recovery in the third quarter. Atlanta scored 13 points off turnovers, which was also a season high.

Walker's pick-six gave the Falcons a 7-point lead that they would not relinquish the rest of the afternoon. Atlanta improved to 6-7, which places the Falcons right in the mix for the final two NFC wild card spots with four games remaining.

Coming into Sunday, Atlanta held a minus-7 turnover margin, which was second worst in the NFC and the worst mark for any team competing in the NFC wild card race. The Minnesota Vikings, who are also 6-7 after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night, have a plus-5 turnover differential -- the best mark among the teams not leading their division in the NFC.

The Falcons continuing to climb out of the turnover margin hole they dug themselves in could be key to Atlanta making the postseason.

A 2020 fourth-round pick, Walker only had one interception in his college career at Fresno State, but he also returned that pick for a touchdown. Additionally, he had three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 26 college games.

The Falcons would love to see more scores from Walker. Maybe they won't have to wait for the birth of another child.