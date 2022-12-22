BREAKING: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson OUT vs. Falcons; Tyler Huntley to Start

The Baltimore Ravens will be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson for Saturday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Atlanta Falcons (5-9) will travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens (9-5) on Saturday but appear to be facing a Ravens team not at full strength.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh announced that Tyler Huntley, not star Lamar Jackson, will start at quarterback against Atlanta.

Jackson sustained a knee injury on Dec. 4 and didn't practice throughout the week. Huntley's not at full health either, battling through an injury to his throwing shoulder, but he was an active participant at Thursday's practice and will now get the nod Saturday. Harbaugh added that there's no concern surrounding Huntley's shoulder.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Jackson was initially expected to be ready to go for the Falcons game, but evidently didn't progress enough. It's a big loss for Baltimore's offense, and while Huntley can provide similar challenges, Falcons coach Arthur Smith views Jackson as one of the most dangerous players in the game.

"We’ve seen Huntley for a couple of games," Smith began. "Lamar, those guys schematically, they’re different players but both of them can certainly extend plays. We’ve all seen the highlights where Lamar keeps it. They make you defend everything in the run game ... Lamar has done it better than anybody in that spot the last couple of years."

Falcons Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett echoed similar sentiments regarding Jackson, noting that he'll be "sought after" during the offseason (potentially by the Falcons).

"He's one of the best to do it," Jarrett said. "He's a great player, dynamic player. He's been an MVP for a reason. He can throw the ball, one of the most elite athletes in the entire league. Just a great player."

Playing without Jackson, the Ravens and Falcons will kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday inside M&T Bank Stadium.

