'On a Different Level': Falcons Praise Ravens Trade Candidate Lamar Jackson

With the Atlanta Falcons reportedly in the race for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, here's a look back at what Falcons coach Arthur Smith and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett had to say on Jackson prior to a Week 16 matchup between Atlanta and Baltimore.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson owns many titles.

He's a former MVP, two-time Pro Bowler and Heisman Trophy winner ... and now, he may be a trade candidate.

Better yet, Jackson could be the next Atlanta Falcon - as at least one insider has pinned the Dirty Birds as the leader in the clubhouse for his services and oddsmakers put the Falcons inside the top-3.

Finally - and perhaps most importantly - Jackson is already highly respected inside of Atlanta's locker room; there are zero questions to be asked regarding whether the team appreciates his skillset.

Ahead of the Week 16 game in Baltimore, Falcons coach Arthur Smith was asked about Jackson ... and effused praise on the 25-year-old signal caller.

"Lamar is on a different level," Smith admitted. "Unless you are playing him, he’s one of the most exciting players to watch. He’s an electric football player. There is only one Lamar Jackson. We have to prepare for him, and we’ll see what happens."

Jackson ultimately didn't play in the Ravens' 17-9 victory over Atlanta, missing his third consecutive game in what proved to be a season-sending, six-contest absence while suffering through a knee injury.

An all-everything player in college, Jackson attended the University of Louisville, the same as Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone with some 13 years in between. While unrelated to Atlanta's pursuit of Jackson, the idea of pairing up two of the greatest quarterbacks in Cardinals history remains a fun storyline.

Smith appreciates the excitement "Action Jackson" brings - and Falcons All-Pro defensive tackle Grady Jarrett does as well, citing Jackson's "elite" athleticism while also pointing out his strong character.

"He's one of the best to do it," Jarrett said. "He's a great player, dynamic player. He's been an MVP for a reason. He’s going to be one of the most sought-after guys for a reason. He can throw the ball, one of the most elite athletes in the entire league. Just a great player, seems like a pretty good dude."

Now, just four weeks later, the Falcons appear to be among those making Jackson "sought after," and it's not difficult to see why.

Smith's offense was the most run-heavy in the league last year, and it wasn't only due to inconsistent quarterback play; the physical, smash-mouth style is precisely how he wants Atlanta to play.

The first word that comes to mind when thinking about Jackson's running style isn't physicality; in fact, it's largely the opposite - an explosive, or "electric," player who frequently makes defenders miss in space.

But Smith doesn't need power from his quarterback - just look at what Marcus Mariota did in his 13 starts. Mariota won in many of the same ways that Jackson does, using his speed and quickness to pick up yards ... just not to the same extent. After all, as Smith said, Jackson is "on a different level."

The biggest thing Mariota's legs provided Atlanta's offense was the threat of having all 11 players involved in the offense; it forced the defense to be disciplined and account for an additional player, only enhancing the efficiency of the Falcons' third-ranked rushing attack.

Opposing coaches often pointed this out when discussing Mariota's strengths and value to the offense. Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder wasn't as much of a threat when he took over with four games left, but he still did enough to make others respect the quarterback run element and gave Smith the confidence to keep calling read options.

But with Jackson, it's just different. Rather than doing enough to earn respect, Jackson instills fear in opposing defensive coordinators when he gets in the open field.

The element of defending all 11 players is taken to another level and the options it presents for an offense are limitless ... it's merely a part of what makes Jackson so special and why he's caught Smith's eye over the years.

"We've all seen the highlights of when Lamar keeps it," said Smith. "(Makes) you defend everything in the run game, makes you account for the quarterback. You've got to be really sound in your run fits, because when you're wrong, they hit those explosive runs, and certainly Lamar's done it better than anybody at that spot in the last couple years."

As player-team combinations begin to merge in the offseason, it's rare to have such recent, defined takes from coaches and players of that team on the player, but this is a unique situation - much like the possibility of acquiring Jackson.

The Falcons believe they've taken the next step in their rebuilding plan and have a chance to contend for a playoff spot next year. In many cases, teams go as far as their quarterback takes them.

And with Jackson, the "exciting," "elite," plays could lead to a long journey that ultimately puts Atlanta "on a different level."

