Lamar Jackson Trade Odds: Falcons Top-3 for Ravens QB

Could the Atlanta Falcons actually get Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson this offseason? Oddsmakers believe so.

The Atlanta Falcons are set to enter another offseason with questions surrounding the quarterback position ... but could Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson be the answer?

Jackson, 25, could be on his way out of Baltimore amidst contract negotiations - and the Falcons are considered to be at the "front of the line," per one insider.

However, the oddsmakers in Las Vegas don't fully agree, though they do believe the Falcons are among the most likely options to land Jackson's services if he's traded.

According to BetMGM, Atlanta has the third-best odds to be Jackson's next team, coming in at +550. The New England Patriots (+400) and New York Jets (+450) are the only two teams with better odds than the Falcons.

The Las Vegas Raiders (+650) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+700) round out the top-five, while two more of Atlanta's NFC South rivals aren't far behind, as the New Orleans Saints (+950) rank No. 8 and the Carolina Panthers (10/1) sit No. 10.

Thus, per the oddsmakers, there's a solid chance Jackson either ends up in Atlanta or on a division rival, making the pursuit all the more interesting.

If the Falcons don't acquire Jackson or simply opt not to pursue him, it's possible they stick with 2022 third-round pick Desmond Ridder, who went 73 of 115 (63.5 percent) for 708 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions across four starts to close the season.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot were "very encouraged" by Ridder's stint but failed to commit to him as the starting quarterback in 2023, seemingly leaving the door open for an offseason move.

Thus, after 14 years of stability with Matt Ryan under center, Atlanta is back in flux - but there's no shortage of quality options to lead the team moving forward.

