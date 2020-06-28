Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 21: Could the NFL Follow In Major League Baseball's Scheduling Footsteps?

You can listen to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Google Podcasts. Give us a comment and subscribe to get all the latest Atlanta Falcons news.

No, this isn't a baseball podcast.

But this week, after Major League Baseball announced it will return to the field next month, admitted baseball fans, Brady Pfister and Chris Vinel, found a way to tie America's pastime to football and the Atlanta Falcons.

MLB franchises will play only teams from their region due to the coronavirus this season. Could the NFL adopt something similar? How would the Falcons fare if they played only teams from the NFC South and AFC South?

And after our own Jeremy Johnson listed three potential reasons why the Falcons could miss the playoffs in 2020, Brady and Chris offer their own thoughts. They agree with some of Jeremy's takes but disagree with others.

Sorry, Jeremy — Matt Ryan and Julio Jones won't hit huge declines this season.

Ryan went on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast this week and made some interesting comments about Dan Quinn. Ryan said, in the final eight games of last season, the Falcons played inspired football, trying to save Quinn's job. It worked, but it better continue working this season for Quinn to stick around.

Lastly, does Julio deserve his own day? According to the Falcons' official Twitter account, July 10th could belong to the star wide receiver.

Tune in for discussion on all of that and more on this week's Dirty Birds Podcast!

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter: @FalconsSI

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook