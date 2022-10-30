First Place Falcons, Marcus Mariota Win OT Thriller Over Panthers

The Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers entered Sunday's contest at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a simple plan: win and take sole possession of first place in the NFC South.

In the end, it took more than the scheduled 60 minutes to decide the victor - after all, in a year where nothing's come easy for any of the teams within the division, what's the fun in ending so soon?

After both teams blew near-guaranteed chances of winning inside the final 15 seconds, and overtime took multiple unexpected turns, the Falcons ultimately came out on top in a thrilling back-and-forth contest.

Atlanta's offense had a difficult start, with quarterback Marcus Mariota going three of six for 21 yards and an interception through the first quarter as the unit was held scoreless. The Falcons trailed 3-0 after 15 minutes despite the defense allowing just 32 total yards, as a sack on Mariota followed by a solid punt return put the Panthers in scoring position, and they capitalized.

However, as the quarter changed, so did Mariota, who led a 10-play, 69-yard touchdown that featured a balanced attack, with six passes and four runs ending in a touchdown reception for tight end Kyle Pitts.

The Panthers responded with a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive of their own to regain the lead, and an Atlanta punt set the visitors up to tack on to their lead before halftime - until Lorenzo Carter struck.

Atlanta's veteran outside linebacker snuffed out a screen pass and made a jumping interception on quarterback PJ Walker, returning it 28 yards to the house and putting the Falcons on top at the break.

The Panthers responded with a field goal to start the second half, followed by a pair of punts from both offenses. The following five drives proceeded to turn the game on its head.

After being set up by a good punt return from Avery Williams, Mariota went to work, marching the Falcons down the field on an eight-play, 62-yard touchdown drive capped off by a 25-yard catch and run on a screen pass to rookie running back Tyler Allgeier.

Atlanta held an eight-point lead ... but Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman proved too big and too strong for the Falcons' defense.

Carolina went 75 yards on 10 plays, with Foreman punching it in from a yard out on 4th and Goal after being stood up by Carter. He proceeded to run in the two-point conversion, pulling the game even.

Running back Caleb Huntley ripped off a 30-yard gain to start Atlanta's ensuing drive, and a 33-yard catch and run to Pitts on 3rd and 7 set Atlanta up to kick a go-ahead field goal, taking a 24-21 lead in the fourth quarter.

The Panthers, much like they did all day, continued to fight. On 3rd and 13, Walker hit receiver DJ Moore for a 21-yard completion to move the chains. A few plays later, Carolina had 2nd and 18, but Walker found receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. for a gain of 40 to bring the visitors inside the red zone.

After a tackle-for-loss on a handoff to Foreman by inside linebacker Mykal Walker, the Panthers kept the ball on the ground ... and Foreman rewarded them, as he did all day. On 2nd and 11, Foreman ran through the heart of Atlanta's defense, breaking tackles left and right on his way to the endzone for a go-ahead touchdown.

The stage was set for the Falcons offense: 3:06 on the clock, down four points with the ball and all three timeouts.

An incomplete pass to rookie receiver Drake London was followed by a dump-off to Allgeier, who scampered 16 yards for a crucial first down. The next play, Mariota rolled left and threw cross-body to London, who made a leaping catch for 17 more yards.

A false start on left guard Elijah Wilkinson put the Falcons behind the chains ... but it didn't matter. Mariota hit receiver Damiere Byrd on a comeback route; when Byrd cut back inside, the seas parted in front of him and the veteran wideout ran into the endzone to put Atlanta back on top.

Still, the Falcons defense had to stand tall. After finishing strong on the final drive during wins over Seattle and Cleveland, the opportunity was there for the unit to do the same.

A one yard run by Foreman followed by an incomplete pass from Walker set up 3rd and 9. Walker dropped back ... and was sacked by linebacker Rashaan Evans. On 4th and 19, Walker's pass hit Moore in the hands, but he couldn't hang on.

Atlanta's offense regained possession inside the redzone, needing one first down to salt this one away. Allgeier was able to gain seven yards on three carries, but the Falcons had to settle for a 34-yard field goal from Younghoe Koo.

Carolina got the ball back with 36 seconds on the clock, out of timeouts. After an incomplete pass, Walker hit Marshall for 13. He then threw a pass 62 yards downfield to Moore, who made a diving catch. Piniero's extra point became a 48-yard try due to a penalty on Moore - and Carolina paid the price for it, as Piniero's kick sailed wide left.

Atlanta, with 12 seconds left, took a shot to Byrd, who appeared to be interfered with by Carolina's secondary, but there was no flag, sending the game to overtime.

After a critical conversion on 3rd and 5 to London, Mariota made a mistake that he simply couldn't afford to make. Under pressure, the eighth-year pro heaved it downfield to Byrd but was intercepted by Panthers corner CJ Henderson.

Three runs by Foreman gave Piniero a 33-yard field goal and shot at redemption ... but he missed again!

Atlanta simply needed a field goal to win ... and Mariota, on his 29th birthday, did everything in his power to do exactly that. On a read option, Mariota sprung his biggest run of the day - a 30-yarder to take the Falcons inside the 25.

Two short runs by Allgeier set up a Koo field goal try ... and he converted.

A rollercoaster afternoon with high stakes came to an unbelievable ending, with Atlanta grabbing sole possession of first place in the NFC South.

The Falcons will be back in action next week against the Los Angeles Chargers inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with kickoff set for 1 p.m.

