Why Aren't Falcons Targeting WR Drake London More?

Atlanta Falcons rookie wide receiver Drake London is going through some growing pains.

The No. 8 overall pick saw at least six targets in his first five games, but only saw five targets in the last two weeks combined, and just one in Sunday's loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.

So why isn't London getting the ball more? The stats are showing a different story than the one head coach Arthur Smith is writing.

"Stats can be misleading," Smith said. "He was the primary on a couple other ones - the ball didn't go there for a reason. So he knows that there's things he can do a lot better, things I can do a lot better. It's not like he's not getting plays called for him; we've got to do a better job of executing, regardless of what play is calling, and there's a lot of little details that go into it."

London has 26 catches on 44 targets for 315 yards and two touchdowns through seven games, ranking him 40th amongst wideouts and second in the rookie class behind New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave.

While it may appear that London should have a larger role in the offense as the team's top pick, the Falcons run a very methodical scheme that involved more running than passing. But that doesn't mean London should be a non-factor in the offense. He'll get his turn as long as the Falcons stay with the motions and slightly improve in all aspects.

The Falcons face the Carolina Panthers Sunday at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

