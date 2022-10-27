Skip to main content

Why Aren't Falcons Targeting WR Drake London More?

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London ranks second among rookies in receiving yards, but it still feels like the No. 8 overall pick should have a larger role in the offense.

Atlanta Falcons rookie wide receiver Drake London is going through some growing pains.

The No. 8 overall pick saw at least six targets in his first five games, but only saw five targets in the last two weeks combined, and just one in Sunday's loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.

So why isn't London getting the ball more? The stats are showing a different story than the one head coach Arthur Smith is writing.

"Stats can be misleading," Smith said. "He was the primary on a couple other ones - the ball didn't go there for a reason. So he knows that there's things he can do a lot better, things I can do a lot better. It's not like he's not getting plays called for him; we've got to do a better job of executing, regardless of what play is calling, and there's a lot of little details that go into it." 

London has 26 catches on 44 targets for 315 yards and two touchdowns through seven games, ranking him 40th amongst wideouts and second in the rookie class behind New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Arthur Smith
Play

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith 'Annoyed' With Team's Focus Leading into Bengals Game

The Atlanta Falcons fell 35-17 to the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday, and while the on-field performance was far from perfect, one of the biggest problems occurred days before the Falcons entered Paycor Stadium.

By Daniel Flick
Bradley Pinion
Play

Falcons' Bradley Pinion 'Not Just a Punter,' Says Coach

The Atlanta Falcons wanted consistency at the punter position. They found that, and more, in Bradley Pinion.

By Jeremy Brener
PJ Walker
Play

Panthers Name Starting QB vs. Falcons; Who Gets The Nod?

The Atlanta Falcons will face PJ Walker Sunday in the NFC South matchup.

By Jeremy Brener

While it may appear that London should have a larger role in the offense as the team's top pick, the Falcons run a very methodical scheme that involved more running than passing. But that doesn't mean London should be a non-factor in the offense. He'll get his turn as long as the Falcons stay with the motions and slightly improve in all aspects.

The Falcons face the Carolina Panthers Sunday at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Arthur Smith
News

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith 'Annoyed' With Team's Focus Leading into Bengals Game

By Daniel Flick
Bradley Pinion
News

Falcons' Bradley Pinion 'Not Just a Punter,' Says Coach

By Jeremy Brener
PJ Walker
News

Panthers Name Starting QB vs. Falcons; Who Gets The Nod?

By Jeremy Brener
marlon
News

Falcons Release Former Second-Round Draft Pick

By Daniel Flick
CornellArmstrong
News

Falcons CB Cornell Armstrong, Short-Handed Secondary to 'Move Forward' vs. Panthers

By Daniel Flick
FalconsPanthers
News

NFL Power Rankings: Falcons a Playoff Team?

By Riley Sheppard
Kendall Sheffield Atlanta Falcons
News

Cowboys Sign Falcons Ex Kendall Sheffield, Reunites With Dan Quinn

By Falcon Report Staff
William Jackson III
News

Falcons Trade Idea: Deal For Commanders CB William Jackson III?

By Jeremy Brener