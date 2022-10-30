WATCH: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts Scores, Gives Atlanta First Lead

The Atlanta Falcons are on the board for the first time today.

The Falcons hold a 7-3 lead in the second quarter thanks to Marcus Mariota's touchdown pass to tight end Kyle Pitts, his second of the season.

Here's a look at the touchdown ...

The touchdown capped off a 10-play, 69-yard drive that lasted just over six minutes at the end of the first and the beginning of the second quarter.

During the drive, Pitts caught three passes for 38 yards, his biggest output since Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks, where he had five catches for 87 yards.

The drive saw five other skill players apart from Pitts get yardage, including Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley, Avery Williams, Parker Hesse and Bryan Edwards. That's how the Falcons have operated with Cordarrelle Patterson out and it's a formula that works for them.

It's Pitts' second score in three weeks after hauling in a touchdown in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers.

A win for the Falcons today would put them in first place outright in the NFC South with a 4-4 record. A loss would put them in a three-way tie with the Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Carolina would hold the tiebreaker after beating both Atlanta and Tampa Bay.

