Bears vs. Falcons Inactives: Will A.J. Terrell Play?

The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) and Chicago Bears (3-7) are set for battle inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons are coming off a long week following a 22-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football, while the Bears fell 31-30 to the Detroit Lions last Sunday.

In a game between two of the NFL's most run-heavy teams, having healthy bodies will be highly important ... and the early returns from both side's inactives are encouraging.

The biggest question surrounding the Falcons entering Sunday was the availability of star cornerback A.J. Terrell, who's missed the last three contests with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 6 against the Panthers and re-injured the week after versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

The official answer on Terrell's status is in - here are the Falcons inactives ...

TE Feleipe Franks

LB Nate Landman

DL Matt Dickerson

TE Anthony Firkser

WR Bryan Edwards

CB Rashad Fenton

S Jovante Moffatt

Terrell is officially back in the fold, providing a much-needed boost to Atlanta's young secondary. As a result, Fenton was relegated to being inactive after seeing snaps with Terrell out.

Veteran safety Erik Harris was questionable entering the contest due to a foot injury that caused him to miss the previous two games. Now back in the fold, he'll be the Falcons' third safety and likely see extended action on special teams.

Here are the Bears inactives ...

CB Dane Cruikshank

WR N'Keal Harry

CB Lamar Jackson

CB Justin Layne

OL Ja'Tyre Carter

OT Alex Leatherwood

Cruikshank (hamstring) and Harry (illness) were ruled out Friday, but Chicago largely worked came out on the positive side of injury fortune.

Tight end Cole Kmet, who has 23 receptions for 274 yards and five touchdowns, was officially cleared to play after battling a thigh injury. The same is true for corner Kyler Gordon (knee) and running back David Montgomery (personal).

Ultimately, for a Week 11 matchup between a pair of teams who haven't yet had their bye week, the two sides are decently healthy among non-injured reserve players, setting the stage for a physical slugfest.

The Falcons and Bears are set to kick off at 1 p.m.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here