Bears vs. Falcons Inactives: Will A.J. Terrell Play?

The final verdict on Atlanta Falcons All-Pro cornerback A.J. Terrell is in.

The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) and Chicago Bears (3-7) are set for battle inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons are coming off a long week following a 22-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football, while the Bears fell 31-30 to the Detroit Lions last Sunday.

In a game between two of the NFL's most run-heavy teams, having healthy bodies will be highly important ... and the early returns from both side's inactives are encouraging.

The biggest question surrounding the Falcons entering Sunday was the availability of star cornerback A.J. Terrell, who's missed the last three contests with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 6 against the Panthers and re-injured the week after versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

The official answer on Terrell's status is in - here are the Falcons inactives ...

  • TE Feleipe Franks
  • LB Nate Landman
  • DL Matt Dickerson
  • TE Anthony Firkser
  • WR Bryan Edwards
  • CB Rashad Fenton
  • S Jovante Moffatt

Terrell is officially back in the fold, providing a much-needed boost to Atlanta's young secondary. As a result, Fenton was relegated to being inactive after seeing snaps with Terrell out.

Veteran safety Erik Harris was questionable entering the contest due to a foot injury that caused him to miss the previous two games. Now back in the fold, he'll be the Falcons' third safety and likely see extended action on special teams.

Here are the Bears inactives ...

  • CB Dane Cruikshank
  • WR N'Keal Harry
  • CB Lamar Jackson
  • CB Justin Layne
  • OL Ja'Tyre Carter
  • OT Alex Leatherwood

Cruikshank (hamstring) and Harry (illness) were ruled out Friday, but Chicago largely worked came out on the positive side of injury fortune.

Tight end Cole Kmet, who has 23 receptions for 274 yards and five touchdowns, was officially cleared to play after battling a thigh injury. The same is true for corner Kyler Gordon (knee) and running back David Montgomery (personal).

Ultimately, for a Week 11 matchup between a pair of teams who haven't yet had their bye week, the two sides are decently healthy among non-injured reserve players, setting the stage for a physical slugfest.

The Falcons and Bears are set to kick off at 1 p.m.

