WATCH: Marcus Mariota, Drake London Get Falcons on Board vs. Bears

The Atlanta Falcons are off to a fast start against the Chicago Bears inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Coming off a long week following a Thursday night game, the Falcons offense looked fresh - and quarterback Marcus Mariota was quieting doubters early.

After facing heavy outside criticism and calls for his job over the last 10 days, Mariota led a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive that took 5:23 off the clock.

The series began with an incomplete pass to tight end Kyle Pitts, but Mariota followed by hitting receiver Olamide Zaccheaus for a gain of nine to set up 3rd and 1. Before the snap, the Bears jumped offsides, giving Atlanta a fresh set of downs.

Two plays later, Mariota connected with Pitts for 16 yards, and rookie running back Tyler Allgeier ripped a 13-yard run the snap after.

After a short scramble by Mariota, the eighth-year passer found receiver KhaDarel Hodge for 13 more, hitting him right as he exited the break.

Runs of seven and five yards put the Falcons inside the Bears' five-yard line, and Atlanta capitalized on its success on the ground by going play action ... with Mariota receiving a clean pocket, rolling to his left and finding rookie receiver Drake London in the back corner of the endzone for a touchdown.

The touchdown reception was London's fourth of the season and second in as many games, while it marked Mariota's 13th passing touchdown on the campaign.

Younghoe Koo's extra point split the uprights, giving the Falcons a 7-0 lead after a clean and efficient opening drive.

With its longest break in between games thus far, Atlanta came out sharp - but now must continue to string drives like this one together.

