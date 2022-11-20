Live Updates FINAL: Falcons Beat Bears 27-24

The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) face the Chicago Bears (3-7) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a crucial November game that could dictate whether or not Arthur Smith's team has a track to the playoffs.

The Falcons look to limit Bears quarterback Justin Fields, one of the hottest players in the league the past few weeks. The best way for Atlanta to fight off Fields is to play their game, run the football, kill clock and keep him off the field.

All-Pro cornerback A.J. Terrell returns to the lineup today after missing the past three games with a hamstring injury. That should be a massive boost for Atlanta's secondary.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's game ...

RECORDS: Chicago Bears (3-7) vs. Atlanta Falcons (4-6)

TV/RADIO: FOX | 92.9 FM The Game

ODDS: CHI +2.5 (+110) | ATL -2.5 (-133)

MONEYLINE: BEARS (+140) | FALCONS (-167)

Over/under: 48.5– Over (-110) | Under (-110)

GAME TIME: Sunday, November 20th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Here are the Falcons inactives ...

TE Feleipe Franks

LB Nate Landman

DL Matt Dickerson

TE Anthony Firkser

WR Bryan Edwards

CB Rashad Fenton

S Jovante Moffatt

Here are the Bears inactives ...

CB Dane Cruikshank

WR N'Keal Harry

CB Lamar Jackson

CB Justin Layne

OL Ja'Tyre Carter

OT Alex Leatherwood

Stick with Falcon Report all afternoon for live updates, drive-by-drive coverage, and highlights.

First Quarter

The Bears won the toss and deferred, giving the Falcons the ball first. An incompletion started off the game as Mariota tried to hit his tight end, Kyle Pitts, in the flats, which was followed by a nine-yard completion to Olamide Zaccheaus. A neutral zone infraction on the Bears gave the Falcons their first third-down conversion.

A two-yard touchdown pass to Drake London capped off a 10-play drive, where Mariota completed four of his five passes for 40 yards.

Falcons 7, Bears 0

Change of Possession

The Bears' Velus Jones Jr. returned the kickoff 55 yards, giving the Chicago offense great field position across the 50-yard line. The Bears' running game got a hot start, rushing for 17 yards in the first five plays. It was the arm of Justin Fields which finished off the drive as he connected with Darnell Mooney for a 16-yard receiving touchdown.

Falcons 7, Bears 7

Change of Possession

The Falcons picked up a first down, but after that, not much happened. Mariota was fortunate to have the drive end in a punt as a potential interception fell through the hands of a Bears defender.

Change of Possession

After picking up a first down with his legs, Fields overshoots a wide-open Darnell Mooney on the next third down. The Falcons defender fell in coverage; if the pass were caught, it would've been a walk-in touchdown. Instead, the Falcons' offense gets the ball back.

Change of Possession

On the punt return, Avery Williams fumbled the ball. After originally being ruled down on the field, a coach's challenge saw the review booth overturn the call.

Second Quarter

Change of Possession

With great field position starting at the Atlanta 41-yard line, a completion to Mooney for a gain of five yards was followed by a Fields scramble for eight yards. A false start forced the Bears into a 3rd & 19, which ended with a Grady Jarrett sack. A penalty and a sack knocked the Chicago offense out of field goal range.

Change of Possession

A defensive holding penalty got the Falcons out from inside their own 10-yard line. A one-yard Tyler Allgeier run was followed by two straight incompletions, forcing a punt.

Change of Possession

David Montgomery picked up 19 yards rushing on the first two plays before Fields found Kmet on a 24-yard completion. Troy Anderson, the rookie linebacker, makes a huge stop on a third down Fields run. The Bears were held to a 41-yard field goal.

Bears 10, Falcons 7

Change of Possession

A 19-yard Cordarrelle Patterson run concluded with a fumble as the Bears' defense recovered the loose football.

Change of Possession

Fields picked up a first down on a quarterback sneak on third and one. Then, on first and goal, Fields rushed four yards for a touchdown.

Bears 17, Falcons 7

Change of Possession

Patterson responded after his fumble with a kickoff returned for a touchdown.

Bears 17, Falcons 14

Change of Possession

A 17-yard Justin Fields run got the Bears into Atlanta territory. A batted pass on third and nine forced a Bears field goal attempt. The 56-yard attempt fell just short of the crossbar.

Change of Possession

A hands-to-the-face penalty negated a first-down completion by Mariota. Mariota beat an all-out blitz, finding Byrd for a 19-yard completion. Following a spike, a nine-yard completion to Allgeier and a spike gave the Falcons a chance at a 40-yard field goal.

Bears 17, Falcons 17

Third Quarter

A first down sack on Justin Fields helped the Falcons' defense get off the field, as the Bears' offense went three and out.

Change of Possession

The Falcons picked up a first down but nothing more as they punted the ball back to the Bears.

Change of Possession

The Falcons' pass rush started to get after Fields that drive, sacking him twice before forcing a punt.

Change of Possession

A roughing the passer penalty set the Falcons' offense up in the Red Zone. A Marcus Mariota 10-yard rushing touchdown gave the Falcons their first lead since the first quarter.

Falcons 24, Bears 17

Change of Possession

Fourth Quarter

Fields hit Montgomery for an explosive 32-yard pass before converting a 3rd and 12 on a play where the Falcons had two potential sacks, which were evaded by Fields. Instead, Fields found a receiver downfield for a first down. A Falcons penalty on third and goal gave the Falcons new life on what would've been a third down stop if not for a penalty.

Montgomery tied the game with a rushing touchdown.

Falcons 24, Bears 24

Change of Possession

The Falcons leaned on their veteran back Cordarrelle Patterson, as he rushed for 21 yards on five rushes, which included a fourth down conversion. An otherwise promising drive ended with a field goal from 53-yards out,

Falcons 27, Bears 24

Change of Possession

The Falcons' defense picked off Justin Fields on third and five.

Change of Possession

Falcons kneel out of the clock

FINAL: Falcons 27, Bears 24

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here