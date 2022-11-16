Falcons Rookie Tyler Allgeier 'Ahead of Where I Thought He'd Be', Says Arthur Smith

Tyler Allgeier was one of the most productive running backs in college football just one season ago, rushing for 1,600 yards and 23 touchdowns while averaging nearly six yards per carry for the BYU Cougars.

The 5-11, 220-pound Allgeier also made an impact in the passing game, catching 28 passes for 199 yards. He had experience returning kicks and even played linebacker earlier in his college career.

But on draft day, Allgeier fell to the fifth round, where the Atlanta Falcons used the No. 151 overall pick to bring his talents into coach Arthur Smith's wide zone rushing offense.

A California native who spent his college career in Utah, there were little familiarities off the field when Allgeier arrived for rookie minicamp, but on the gridiron, much was the same, including the basic principles of the scheme.

During Allgeier's senior season, BYU ran as much wide zone as any team in college football. His ability to understand leverage and read blockers in space is part of what made him as dominant as he was in college - and was also a key reason behind the Falcons selecting him.

"What we were betting on Tyler is, his instincts," Smith said. "(He's) really, really intelligent."

While rookie linebacker Troy Andersen has received far more outside publicity for playing multiple positions in college, Allgeier's experience on both sides of the ball has only improved his intellect.

It's helped hasten his transition to the highest level of professional football, where he sits as the Falcons' leading rusher through 10 games with 443 yards on 102 attempts. After being inactive in Week 1, Allgeier has played in all nine contests since, including four starts in place of the injured Cordarrelle Patterson.

He emerged in Patterson's absence to the tune of 58 carries for 185 yards and a touchdown and has capitalized on his opportunities in the passing game, hauling in all nine targets for 78 yards and another score.

Despite his fall on draft day, Allgeier has proven to be ready to go - even more than Smith and his staff expected.

"He's a guy that played other positions in college," Smith began. "You see him in the passing game, his awareness, understanding where to settle down in zones. He's got what I call good spatial awareness, I think that helps him. Give Tyler a lot of credit, he's ahead of where I thought he'd be as a rookie running back, certainly in the protection aspect."

Running backs aren't often prioritized around the NFL; despite ballcarriers toting the rock, their short shelf-life leads to few teams spending premium draft picks on the position and even fewer dishing out big contracts to lure them from other teams.

As such, it's critical to maximize every snap, every game and every opportunity that's provided, especially for a fifth-round pick like Allgeier who wasn't promised a roster spot upon arrival.

"The guys who can learn the fastest and take advantage of their opportunities the quickest usually last in this league," offensive coordinator Dave Ragone said.

Thus far, Allgeier's done exactly that - remember Smith's praise of his intellect and the numbers he posted in Patterson's absence?

Better yet, the 22-year-old has taken arguably his biggest stride in one of the most difficult areas for rookie running backs to adjust to: pass protection. He's only adding to his already versatile profile and is seeing more snaps as a result.

"What's so hard is the third down protection in the NFL," Smith said, "All the different looks that you get, the speed - a lot of times for rookies, it takes a minute to adapt. I think Tyler's certainly made a lot of improvement there, which I think is hard for young backs. You don't see a ton of young backs in there on third down; I think Tyler's done a nice job there."

Allgeier's skill set is unique in that sense, and considering his path to this situation, it's quite fitting. After shattering his high school's single season rushing total with nearly 2,500 yards, Allgeier was relegated to a preferred walk-on at BYU, not even on scholarship.

There was a time where his future seemed set at linebacker - and then he became a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award annually given to the top running back in college football.

And then, sitting in his house on the draft's final day as names that weren't his ticked off the screen, Allgeier's next-level future seemed to be darkening - until he wound up in an offense that felt like home, even if it was over 2,100 miles from his hometown of Fontana, some 50 miles east of Los Angeles.

But through it all, Allgeier's made his mark with intelligence and proven to be too tough to get rid of - and when his opportunity has come, he's been ready for it.

Placing bets on fifth-round picks isn't typically a smart move, but Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot have already turned a significant early profit on Allgeier, and if history is any indication, he's just getting started.

