WATCH: Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier Scores First NFL Touchdown vs. Bengals

Rookie seasons are full of firsts, and Atlanta Falcons first-year running back Tyler Allgeier recorded of the biggest on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Down 21-0 early in the second quarter, Atlanta had just one first down to their name and was desperately in need of momentum. As they've done all season, the Falcons turned to the ground game and were rewarded in a big way.

Led by Allgeier and second-year runner Caleb Huntley, the Falcons marched 75 yards on 16 plays for their first touchdown of the contest, taking over 10 minutes off the clock in the process.

Allgeier had nine carries for 29 yards on the drive, capping it off with his first career score.

Allgeier, 22, received his third consecutive start in place of the injured Cordarrelle Patterson. Entering Sunday, Allgeier had 54 carries for 235 yards, an average of 4.4 yards per carry.

The fifth-round rookie out of BYU was inactive in Week 1 but has received at least 10 touches in five of the six games since, counting Sunday in Cincinnati.

Allgeier ended the first half with 11 rushes for 42 yards and a score, and he appears poised to play a key role down the stretch as the Falcons trail the Bengals 28-17 at the break.

Regardless of the final score, Allgeier will always remember Sunday in Cincinnati, as one's first professional touchdown happens only once.

