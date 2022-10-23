Skip to main content

Falcons vs. Bengals: Live Updates, Drive-By-Drive Coverage, Highlights

The Falcons and Bengals have each won three out of their last four games. Check us out here for live coverage throughout the day.

For the first time this season, the Atlanta Falcons can get over .500 with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals. 

After an 0-2 start to the season, the Falcons have rebounded to win three out of their last four games, including a 28-14 win over the San Francisco 49ers in their most recent outing.

Marcus Mariota had an efficient performance through the air, completing 13 of his 14 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns, one of which went to Kyle Pitts for his first of the season. Mariota also ran for 50 yards and a touchdown. 

Atlanta's defense also stepped up, forcing three turnovers, including a fumble that was recovered and ran back for a touchdown. 

The Bengals have slowly started to turn their season around by also winning three out of their last four games after starting the season 0-2. 

Joe Burrow had one of his best outings of the season, completing 28 of his 37 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns in the Bengals' 30-26 win over the New Orleans Saints. Burrow also had a rushing touchdown for Cincinnati.

Ja'Marr Chase also had a huge performance with seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns. 

The Falcons and Bengals play at 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Here are the inactives for the game:

Falcons:

CB Dee Alford

OLB Quinton Bell

DT Matt Dickerson

Dee Alford
Play

Falcons vs. Bengals Inactives: Dee Alford OUT, But Who Else?

The Atlanta Falcons look to go over .500 today against the Cincinnati Bengals. Here's a look at who won't be taking part in today's big game.

By Jeremy Brener
Jared Bernhardt
Play

Falcons Place Rookie Preseason Standout on Injured Reserve

Atlanta Falcons preseason star Jared Bernhardt will be out for the foreseeable future.

By Daniel Flick
Ridder
Play

'Developing' Falcons Rookie QB Desmond Ridder Set for Cincinnati Return

After a highly successful four-year run as quarterback of the Cincinnati Bearcats, rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will make his return to the area this Sunday, when the Atlanta Falcons take on the Bengals at 1 p.m.

By Daniel Flick

OL Chuma Edoga

TE Anthony Firkser

Bengals:

G Jackson Carman

DE Jeffrey Gunter

DT Josh Tupou

LB Logan Wilson

WR Stanley Morgan

OT D'Ante Smith

Check back to Falcon Report for live coverage throughout today's game.

