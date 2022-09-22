Atlanta Falcons rookie running back Tyler Allgeier went from zero to 10, real quick.

Carries, that is.

After being a healthy inactive in Atlanta's Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Allgeier made his NFL debut against the Los Angeles Rams, replacing injured veteran running back Damien Williams.

The fifth-round pick out of BYU had an active game, playing 19 snaps and recording 10 carries for 30 yards. He played a valuable role, sparing Falcons star running back Cordarrelle Patterson and allowing the team to move its versatile playmaker around.

Despite not having a huge game statistically, Allgeier made a positive impression on Falcons coach Arthur Smith, who believes the rookie is quickly developing a niche.

"He got 10 carries, I thought he ran pretty well," Smith said. "He's becoming very dependable in protection."



Allgeier tied Patterson for the most carries on the day and was on the field for nearly a third of Atlanta's offensive snaps. With Williams on injured reserve for the next several weeks, Allgeier appears poised to see a solid dose of touches moving forward.

Further, his ability to thrive in pass protection is a vital attribute to sticking in the Falcons' running back's rotation even after Williams returns. Patterson is a dynamic weapon who should be used as a receiver on passing downs, while third-string running back Avery Williams fills the role of scat back.

Thus, Allgeier has a chance to carve out an established role as a ground-it-out runner with third down value early in his NFL career, providing the Falcons with a solid early return from their fifth-round pick.

Allgeier is primed to make his second professional appearance on Sunday, when the Falcons travel to Lumen Field to take on the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 p.m.

