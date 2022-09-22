Skip to main content

Falcons Rookie RB Tyler Allgeier 'Becoming Very Dependable', Says Coach

Despite being inactive in Week 1, Atlanta Falcons rookie Tyler Allgeier hit the ground running - literally - in his professional debut on Sunday, impressing head coach Arthur Smith in the process.

Atlanta Falcons rookie running back Tyler Allgeier went from zero to 10, real quick.

Carries, that is.

After being a healthy inactive in Atlanta's Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Allgeier made his NFL debut against the Los Angeles Rams, replacing injured veteran running back Damien Williams.

The fifth-round pick out of BYU had an active game, playing 19 snaps and recording 10 carries for 30 yards. He played a valuable role, sparing Falcons star running back Cordarrelle Patterson and allowing the team to move its versatile playmaker around.

Despite not having a huge game statistically, Allgeier made a positive impression on Falcons coach Arthur Smith, who believes the rookie is quickly developing a niche.

"He got 10 carries, I thought he ran pretty well," Smith said. "He's becoming very dependable in protection."

Allgeier tied Patterson for the most carries on the day and was on the field for nearly a third of Atlanta's offensive snaps. With Williams on injured reserve for the next several weeks, Allgeier appears poised to see a solid dose of touches moving forward.

Further, his ability to thrive in pass protection is a vital attribute to sticking in the Falcons' running back's rotation even after Williams returns. Patterson is a dynamic weapon who should be used as a receiver on passing downs, while third-string running back Avery Williams fills the role of scat back.

Thus, Allgeier has a chance to carve out an established role as a ground-it-out runner with third down value early in his NFL career, providing the Falcons with a solid early return from their fifth-round pick.

Allgeier is primed to make his second professional appearance on Sunday, when the Falcons travel to Lumen Field to take on the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 p.m.

