Browns vs. Falcons Inactives: Will Cordarrelle Patterson Play?

The Atlanta Falcons (1-2) will host the Cleveland Browns (2-1) on Sunday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, looking to avenge their last home game, a 27-26 loss to the New Orleans Saints in the season-opener.

However, six players on each side have been designated as inactive and won't be participating in the action.

Here's a look at today's inactives ...

Cleveland Browns

DE Myles Garrett

DT Taven Bryan

DE Jadeveon Clowney

WR Michael Woods II

OT Joe Haeg

OT Chris Hubbard

Garrett (sprained shoulder sustained from car crash) and Bryan (hamstring) were declared out prior to Sunday, meaning Cleveland entered the day guaranteed to be without two starting defensive linemen.

Clowney, who was questionable entering the contest, pushes that total to three. With the Falcons holding a top-5 rushing attack in the NFL through three weeks, the Browns would've hoped to have been at full strength, but that's nothing close to being the case.

Atlanta Falcons

WR Bryan Edwards

OT Chuma Edoga

LB Quinton Bell

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

DL Matt Dickerson

WR Jared Bernhardt

Perhaps most noteworthy is that running back Cordarrelle Patterson isn't on this list. Officially designated as questionable entering Sunday after missing multiple practices throughout the week, Patterson will be a full-go and could have a big day due to Cleveland's defensive line issues.

Edwards is a healthy inactive for the second consecutive week, a stark contrast from the starting receiver many expected when Atlanta traded for his services in May. Bernhardt, an undrafted rookie out of Ferris State, will be inactive for the first time of his career.

Kwiatkoski and Bell making the list means more playing time on both defense and special teams for rookie linebackers Troy Andersen and Nate Landman.

Week 4 kicks off at 1 p.m.

