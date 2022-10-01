Falcons BREAKING: Browns DE Myles Garrett OUT After Car Crash

The Atlanta Falcons are looking to win their second straight game Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, and they will avoid playing one of the team's best players.

After crashing his car earlier in the week, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's status for Sunday's game is now … OUT.

Garrett did not practice this week, but the Falcons were preparing to play against him this weekend.

"I think you've got to have the mindset that he is going to play," Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota said. "Wish him the best, I wish he's healthy, but for us and our preparation, we just have to plan like he is going to be out there."

Without Garrett, Mariota still believes the Browns defense is still extremely "fast" and a unit to be reckoned with.

"They fly around," Mariota said. "They play with an intensity and they're going to come after you. They're going to try to dictate the line of scrimmage, they're going to try to be physical."

Garrett is not the only Browns defender dealing with injuries. Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) and Taven Bryan (hamstring) were both out of practice Thursday. Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward was limited Thursday after sitting out Wednesday.

The Falcons play the Browns Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

