Browns vs. Falcons Week 4: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines

The Atlanta Falcons head back home this weekend for a Week 4 match-up against the Cleveland Browns.

The team is coming off its first win of the season against the Seattle Seahawks following two narrow losses to begin the year.

The Falcons' win was powered by running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who ran for a career-high 141 yards, which breaks his previous best that he set two weeks ago against the New Orleans Saints.

However, the offensive juggernaut may be held out against the Browns (2-1) with a knee injury that currently lists him as questionable.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said after practice that Patterson "looked good" and they'll evaluate him more on Saturday. The 31-year-old running back told ESPN that he "plan(s) on playing Sunday and we all know that all that's the plan."

Receiving threats Drake London and Kyle Pitts look to add onto strong performances against a Browns defense allowing 24 points per game over three weeks.

London, the No. 8 pick in this year's draft has surpassed 200 career yards in just three weeks, and hopes to find the endzone for a third time in just as many games.

Pitts on the other hand, hopes to continue rolling from his best statistical performance last Sunday, catching five passes for 87 yards in the victory after being held to just four receptions in the first two games of the year.

From a defensive standpoint, the Falcons who rank in the bottom half of the league in nearly every pass defensive category, realize they’re facing one of the most talented rosters in the league.

"They're going to try to grind you down, and we've got to be ready to go, especially in the run defense," head coach Arthur Smith said. "You've got to tackle well; the arm tackles aren't going to bring Chubb down. We've got to be able to grind this game and it's going to be a heavyweight fight."

Smith’s team looks to make it back to .500 at home this Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

RECORDS: Atlanta Falcons (1-2) vs. Cleveland Browns (2-1)

TV/RADIO: CBS | 92.9 FM The Game

ODDS: The Browns are 1.5-point favorites vs. the Falcons.

MONEYLINE: Browns (-117); Falcons (-101)

Over/under: 46.5

GAME TIME: Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

