Details Released in 'Scary' Falcons Coach Dean Pees Incident

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was taken to the hospital before Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints after being hit during warmups ... and the player who bumped into him has revealed his side.

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was strolling around the field inside Caesars Superdome some 45 minutes before his team kicked off against the New Orleans Saints.

Suddenly, Pees was on the ground, in obvious need of medical attention. A few moments later, Atlanta’s 73-year-old coach was being carted off on a stretcher with his neck stabilized, en route to the hospital.

It was a terrifying, completely unexpected development – but fortunately, Pees was released from the hospital shortly after the game began, returning to the team in the second half.

Without Pees, inside linebackers coach Frank Bush took over defensive play-calling duties in the Falcons’ 21-18 loss to the Saints. After allowing two touchdowns within the first seven minutes of game action, the Bush-led defense settled down, allowing just one score over the remaining 53 minutes.

Immediately after Atlanta’s crushing loss, its fifth in the last six games, coach Arthur Smith stood at the podium – and before answering any questions about his team’s performance, he updated Pees’ condition and recapped the situation.

"Dean's back with us and he's alright," Smith said. "Obviously that was a scary moment in pregame, seeing him get on the board and carted off. Certainly, the defensive staff, give Frank Bush a lot of credit, those guys rallied. Thankfully Dean's alright."

But still – what happened?

Saints receiver and punt returner Rasheed Shaheed, who caught a 68-yard touchdown halfway through the first quarter, was the player who hit Pees … and he recapped the incident through his eyes.

"I was backing up to catch a punt and kind of bumped into him,” Shaheed stated. “I turned around and saw him stretched out so immediately I was concerned, but I got word that he's back, he's healthy and doing OK so I am thankful for that. If he sees this, I am sorry - my apologies."

New Orleans coach Dennis Allen also began his press conference by extending his thoughts to Pees and his family, noting he was on the team’s mind throughout the game.

As for the Falcons, having to put the Pees incident in the rearview mirror and focus forward was a difficult task. It was an unprecedented situation for Smith, a second-year coach, but he rallied the troops and kept them in the loop, later praising the job done by each team’s medical crew.

"We said our prayers for (Pees), tried to update (the players) and just be honest about the situation,” said Smith. “Everybody in the stadium saw - it was a scary moment for him. Thankfully, the Saints doctors, our doctors did a hell of a job and got him evaluated and will continue to monitor him.”

The Falcons now have a quick turnaround, as they’re set to face the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. Saturday. It presents an opportunity for Pees to return to the city where he spent six seasons on the sidelines and reflect on past experiences – none of which involve being carted off pre-game.

And while Pees has been coaching football longer than Smith has been alive, the latter believes that what happened Sunday is a first-time occurrence and certainly one he hopes won’t happen again.

"I don't think I've ever been a part of something like that," Smith said.

Pees’ incident was scary, unique and, ultimately, harmless … but those involved are sure to remember it for years to come.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here