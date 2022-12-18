Falcons Fall Short vs. Saints in Desmond Ridder Debut

The New Orleans Saints grabbed a win away from the Atlanta Falcons Sunday afternoon at Caesars Superdome.

The Atlanta Falcons (5-9) are leaving the Big Easy with a much harder path to the playoffs after a 21-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints (5-9) Sunday afternoon at Caesars Superdome.

The Falcons fall to fourth place in the NFC South with the loss after being swept in the season series by the Saints. The Bucs and Panthers are in a reachable distance, but the Falcons let one get away today.

The game was arguably won in the first quarter when the Saints scored a touchdown on the first two possessions of the game.

Within less than two minutes, the game went from being scoreless to a 14-point hole. Saints quarterback Andy Dalton found tight end Juwan Johnson for a 19-yard touchdown. Then, Taysom Hill led a trick play that ended in a 68-yard touchdown to wide receiver Rashid Shaheed.

The early hole put rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder behind the 8-ball, and the third-round pick struggled in his debut. Ridder completed 13 of 26 for just 97 yards. The team didn't get enough juice out of him, and it showed.

The Falcons are back in action on Christmas Eve on the road against the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

