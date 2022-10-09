Tom Brady, Buccaneers Snap Falcons Win Streak

The Atlanta Falcons are back in the loss column following a 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium.

The Falcons' offense struggled mightily in the first half, failing to put any points on the board. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers put up three scores and led 13-0 going into halftime.

The Buccaneers scored once again in the third quarter and nailed the two-point conversion to make it a 21-0 game. But this is when the Falcons offense woke up.

Two drives later, the Falcons got on the board with a touchdown on an eight-yard run from backup running back Avery Williams to cut the deficit by a score.

Two drives after that, the offense charged down the field on a drive led by rookie Drake London. The drive was capped off by a 19-yard touchdown pass from Marcus Mariota to Olamide Zaccheaus. In a risky decision, the Falcons opted to go for a two-point conversion and KhaDarel Hodge caught the pass to make it a 21-15 game.

The defense needed to stop Tom Brady one more time, but unfortunately the defense ran out of tricks up their sleeve.

The Falcons return home next week to face the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

