The Atlanta Falcons are just one sleep away from facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game where the winner will have sole possession of first place in the NFC South

But before the game kicks off, we spoke with Bucs Gameday contributor David Harrison to learn more about the Bucs going into Sunday.

1. Tom Brady has struggled in his "return" to the field this season following his brief retirement. He's also dealing with a very public divorce with his wife. How much is that affecting his play on the field?

Harrison: I don’t know that Brady is struggling individually, as much as he’s doing what he can to weather the storm swirling around him. Quarterback stats dip every year due to offensive line issues and receiver injuries. Brady is dealing with both at the same time, and in the loss to the Green Bay Packers the receivers he did have gave the ball away, twice.

What we saw against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 was what the Brady-led offense can be when he has enough weapons to diversify the attack, and that’s what we should see against Atlanta.

2. If the Bucs win Sunday, what will be the reason why?

Harrison: The main catalyst to Tampa Bay winning on Sunday will be the defense returning to form against a Falcons team that doesn’t present the threats the Chiefs did last weekend. It’s rare a Todd Bowles defense struggles two weeks in a row, and while many of the problems last week could have come due to inflated ego, it’s unlikely the defense will allow that to get the better of them again.

3. If the Bucs lose Sunday, what will be the reason why?

Harrison: Brady’s shoulder injury added to the finger he was already dealing with will loom large if it forces him out of action. Having Blaine Gabbert coming in isn’t the worst as backup situations go, but there’s a far drop between he and Brady.

4. Who is one X-Factor on offense and defense to watch for the Bucs?

Harrison: On offense, Bucs receiver Chris Godwin is the ultimate X-Factor. Mike Evans is talented of course, but Godwin on the field with him really stresses the defense and also helps to open things up for other players on the field. For the defense, I’m expecting linebacker Lavonte David to come out looking to make a statement, especially against tight end Kyle Pitts if he is able to play through his hamstring issue. Travis Kelce did a lot of good things in helping the Chiefs defeat this team at home, and they’re looking for a ‘get right game’ this weekend.

5. What's your prediction for the game?

Harrison: Outside of something incredibly strange occurring I can’t see this Buccaneers team dropping three straight home games. This defense doesn’t usually get caught short in back to back games, and Brady almost always plays at his best when the noise around him is loudest. That being said, I’m looking for a Bucs win over the Falcons 31-17.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.