Falcons Offense Stagnant as Buccaneers Hold Commanding Halftime Lead

The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers began their battle for sole possession of first place in the NFC South on a slow note, but one team began to take hold - late, as Tampa Bay enters the locker room with a 13-0 lead over Atlanta after the first half.

Atlanta's defense allowed a first down but forced a quick punt after Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady threw three incomplete passes, the last of which hit Falcons corner A.J. Terrell in the hands but fell harmlessly to the ground.

Later in the quarter, the Falcons' defense held tall in the red zone, stopping Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette on a 4th and 1.

However, Marcus Mariota and the Falcons offense couldn't capitalize. Mariota closed the first quarter at 2 of 6 passing for 21 yards, adding an additional 16 on the ground. Atlanta converted a pair of 3rd and longs to extend the drive, but ultimately couldn't keep the chains moving.

Atlanta's best opportunity came when Mariota found rookie Drake London for a big gain and another 3rd down pickup to move the ball inside the Tampa 25-yard line, but a holding penalty on center Drew Dalman all but brought the drive to a close.

Tampa Bay's offense found its rhythm to start the second quarter, driving 88 yards on 13 plays and capping it off with a rushing touchdown by Fournette.

The Falcons once again converted a 3rd and long, but like the drive before, stalled out near midfield.

In another re-occurring theme, Brady and the Bucs' offense put together a long scoring drive, but Atlanta's defense held strong in the red zone, forcing a 21-yard field goal from Ryan Succop.

The Falcons received one final chance to put points on the board, as Mariota and the offense began at their own 32 after a strong return by Avery Williams. A scramble by Mariota was followed by a 20-yard completion to Olamide Zaccheaus, with 15 more added from a roughing the passer penalty on Tampa Bay.

However, a dropped pass by KhaDarel Hodge, a strip sack (recovered by Mariota) and incompletion on 3rd and 19 led to a 52-yard field goal attempt from Younghoe Koo - but he failed to connect.

Adding insult to injury, Tampa Bay took over with 20 seconds and all three timeouts, and Brady capitalized, dumping off passes to Fournette, setting up a successful 44-yard field goal from Succop to close the half.

Without running back Cordarrelle Patterson and Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts, Atlanta's offense was facing an uphill battle. However, the defense has done enough to keep the Falcons well within striking distance, and everything Atlanta sought to accomplish entering the game is still up for grabs - if the offense is able to find a rhythm.

The Falcons will receive the kickoff to start the second half, looking for any sort of momentum to jump start a comeback.

