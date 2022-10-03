Skip to main content

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson Placed on IR; Who Replaces Him?

The Atlanta Falcons' top-five rushing offense has suffered a blow, as Cordarrelle Patterson will miss at least four games. However, Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns provided a glimpse of what's to come, and it's possible Atlanta's offense doesn't skip a beat.

The Atlanta Falcons will be without one of their top playmakers for at least the next four weeks.

Fresh off winning NFC Offensive Player of the Month, star running back Cordarrelle Patterson has been placed on injured reserve after undergoing a minor procedure to fix a knee injury.

The injury, which led to swelling and kept the 31-year-old out of practice for much of last week, made Patterson questionable for Sunday's 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns, but he was deemed healthy and saw nine carries for 38 yards and a touchdown.

Per NFL Network, Patterson "should" be back once the four-week minimum is over, which puts him in line to return Nov. 6, when Atlanta hosts the Los Angeles Chargers.

In a corresponding move, the Falcons signed running back Caleb Huntley to their 53-man roster following a 10-carry, 56-yard, one-touchdown showing against Cleveland after being elevated from the practice squad the day before.

Huntley provided a spark to Atlanta's offense as the game entered the fourth quarter, taking eight carries for 54 yards and a go-ahead score.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

O2RWLEXXZMQNG4W3YFMG2UFLD4
Play

Falcons 'Fourth Quarter Fight' Leads Atlanta to Week 4 Win vs. Browns

The Atlanta Falcons running game proved to much for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, finishing with 202 total yards on 35 carries, including a 10-play, 75 yard touchdown drive late in the third quarter.

By Riley Sheppard
AllgeierBrowns
Play

Falcons Rushing Attack Shines When Needed Most as QB Marcus Mariota Struggles

The Atlanta Falcons have now run for over 200 yards twice in just four weeks after not surpassing the 150-yard mark in any game last season.

By Daniel Flick
EvansBrowns
Play

Browns vs. Falcons Notebook: Atlanta's Furious Finish Fueled by Unlikely Sources

The Atlanta Falcons have had four games come down to the final minutes, the last two of which have gone in their favor. Here are three takeaways from the Falcons' 23-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

By Daniel Flick

The 24-year-old Huntley signed with the Falcons in 2021 as an undrafted rookie out of Ball State and spent his entire first season on the team's practice squad. He capped off a promising second preseason with 19 rushes for 86 yards and a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars but was waived in the final round of cuts.

Huntley once more returned to Atlanta's practice squad but was elevated to the active roster for the team's 31-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He received his first career regular season carry, taking the run for three yards.

After being down in Week 3, Huntley returned to the active roster for Sunday's home game with Cleveland, as Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and running backs coach Michael Pitre anticipated a physical game and felt the former Ball State star deserved an opportunity.

With Patterson and fellow running back Damien Williams both on injured reserve, the Falcons will be reliant on Huntley, Avery Williams and rookie Tyler Allgeier to carry the load in Week 5 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with the winner taking first place in the NFC South.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

O2RWLEXXZMQNG4W3YFMG2UFLD4
News

Falcons 'Fourth Quarter Fight' Leads Atlanta to Week 4 Win vs. Browns

By Riley Sheppard
AllgeierBrowns
News

Falcons Rushing Attack Shines When Needed Most as QB Marcus Mariota Struggles

By Daniel Flick
EvansBrowns
News

Browns vs. Falcons Notebook: Atlanta's Furious Finish Fueled by Unlikely Sources

By Daniel Flick
Dee Alford
News

Falcons' Late-Game Interception Pushes Team to Victory vs. Browns in Week 4

By Riley Sheppard
deealford
News

WATCH: Falcons CB Dee Alford Makes Game-Winning Interception vs. Browns

By Daniel Flick
Caleb Huntley Atlanta Falcons
News

WATCH: Falcons RB Caleb Huntley Scores 1st NFL TD vs. Browns

By Daniel Flick
CPBrowns
News

Browns vs. Falcons Halftime Update: A Tale of Two Quarters in Atlanta

By Daniel Flick
Cordarrelle Patterson
News

WATCH: Cordarrelle Patterson Scores TD After Falcons Defense Forces Turnover

By Daniel Flick