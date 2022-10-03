Falcons Rushing Attack Shines When Needed Most as QB Marcus Mariota Struggles

The Atlanta Falcons entered Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns with the league's fifth-best rushing attack, and they needed every single yard to walk out of Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a 23-20 victory.

For the second time in as many home games this season, Atlanta ran for over 200 yards, but as opposed to the 27-26 Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints, received contributions from a variety of sources and came out on top.

Reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Month Cordarrelle Patterson started strong with a first quarter touchdown, but the knee swelling that hindered him throughout the week and made him questionable entering the game limited his availability down the stretch. He finished with just nine carries for 38 yards and a score, his lowest output of the season.

However, fifth-round rookie Tyler Allgeier and undrafted second-year pro Caleb Huntley stepped in a big way. Allgeier was Atlanta's leading rusher, ending with 10 carries for 84 yards, including a 42-yard run in the fourth quarter to set up the Falcons' game-tying field goal.

Meanwhile, Huntley, who was activated off the practice squad on Saturday, sparked a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that brought the Falcons' offense to life for the game's closing stretch. Huntley had eight carries for 54 yards and a score in the series, finishing with 10 rushes for 56 yards on the day.

At one point from the third quarter to midway through the fourth, the Falcons ran the ball 14 consecutive times - in part because the Browns simply couldn't stop them, and in part out of necessity because quarterback Marcus Mariota was entirely out of rhythm.

In the end, Mariota went seven of 19 for 139 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He added just three yards on five rush attempts. After a solid first quarter in which the Falcons led 10-0, Mariota completed just two passes during the game's final 45 minutes.

And yet, it didn't matter.

The Falcons' offensive line - particularly the right side tandem of guard Chris Lindstrom and tackle Kaleb McGary - took the game over, and out-physical'd the ever-physical Browns.

In the midst of three consecutive three-and-outs and an interception by Mariota, the Falcons went away from running the ball. But when they absolutely needed yards - and points - they went back to old reliable - the group up front who has paved the way for the league's fifth-most rushing yards.

And while old reliable lived up to the challenge, so did a pair of running backs who had a combined three games of experience entering the day.

Just one year after finishing 31st in rushing yards per game, the Falcons beat Cleveland on the backs of its ground game, a trademark of coach Arthur Smith and a clear statement that progress has been made.

The Falcons will look to continue this progress and take sole possession of first place in the NFC South on Sunday when they travel to Raymond James Stadium for a matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

