Can Falcons DB Darren Hall Step Up vs. Ja'Marr Chase's Bengals?

The Atlanta Falcons will be going up against one of the top passing attacks in the 3-3 Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

With one of the league's premier quarterbacks Joe Burrow playing alongside wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the Bengals have averaged 248.7 yards through the first six games.

The Falcons' secondary could be at a disadvantage with Casey Hayward placed on injured reserve. But defensive coordinator Dean Pees is confident in the Falcons' ability to slow down the Bengals' dynamic wideout corps with second-year defensive back Darren Hall starting in place of Hayward.

"The good thing about Darren going into the game and earlier games just coming into a few plays for Casey or somebody, it got him ready to play," Pees said. "When he went in last week, it wasn’t the first time he had been in all year. I’ve got total confidence in Darren Hall."

Hall played a significant role in helping the Falcons take a Week 6 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. He appeared in 63 percent of the Falcons' defensive snaps, where he recorded two pass deflections while helping Atlanta contain the likes of San Francisco's passing attack.

Hall showcased the talents that led to the Falcons drafting him during the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Hall will have a tough task trying to contain the likes of Chase and Higgins at Paycor Stadium. But if Hall succeeds, one should expect coach Arthur Smith to make Hall one of his primary defensive backs moving forward.

