Falcons Decision to Bench Marcus Mariota 'Never Easy,' Says Arthur Smith

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is processing news he's heard before.

Last week, the Falcons made the change that many had anticipated for a while ... Mariota's demotion to start third-round rookie Desmond Ridder.

It's the second time Mariota has been yanked as the starter in his career. In 2019, the Titans opted to sit Mariota in favor of Ryan Tannehill. The common denominator, other than Mariota, in those decisions and conversations was Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, who was the Titans' offensive coordinator at the time Mariota was benched three years ago.

"I'm in a different role, obviously Mike Vrabel was the head coach then and that's the head coach's decision," Smith said. "I was the coordinator, so a lot different this time around. Completely different set of circumstances. So, those are never easy for any position, certainly not as something as high profile as the quarterback that gets as much attention. Obviously aware of that as well, but you try to be truthful, and whether they agree or not, those are the conversations you have to have, and that's what we did - we had it in person Thursday morning."

Days after the conversation, Mariota is moving to injured reserve with a knee injury that has bothered him for some time. But his injury is unrelated to the benching, according to Smith.

"I would anticipate (Mariota will go on IR)," Smith said. "And that had nothing to do with the move here. (Happens to) a lot of athletes, something chronic, nothing that's been an issue this season, but that's their prerogative."

Mariota's season ends with 2,219 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, nine interceptions. He also ran for 438 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here