Falcons Coach Dean Pees Retires; 4 Atlanta In-House Replacements

With veteran defensive coordinator Dean Pees opting to retire, the Atlanta Falcons have several candidates from within who could fill the role.

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees is hanging up the play sheet.

Pees, 73, is retiring for a third time, possibly for good.

So where does that leave the Falcons?

Entering a crucial third year, Smith's defensive coordinator decision is shaping up to be a big one - and he might just stay in house for a level of comfortability. Fortunately for Smith, Atlanta's defensive staff has no shortage of qualified candidates.

Here are four of the Falcons' best options if Smith chooses to elevate someone already inside the building.

Frank Bush

Perhaps the most logical candidate is Bush, the inside linebacker's coach who took over defensive play calling duties when Pees missed the game in New Orleans. Bush played a key role in helping Foye Oluokun lead the NFL in tackles a season ago, guiding Rashaan Evans' bounce-back campaign and aiding rookie Troy Andersen's development.

But most importantly, Bush has experience as a defensive coordinator. He led the Houston Texans defense from 2009 through 2010 and served in an interim role for the New York Jets over the final four games of 2020, taking an 0-12 team to a 2-2 record in that stretch and producing two of New York's three best defensive performances of the season.

Considering Bush's success as a position coach, history with calling plays and that he was the primary option when Pees went down, the 59-year-old with 31 years in coaching seems to have the inside track to the defensive coordinator job.

Ted Monachino

Like Bush, Monachino spent two years as a defensive coordinator in the NFL, holding the role with the Indianapolis Colts in 2016 and 2017. He's spent 16 of the past 17 years coaching in the NFL, with the lone "break" coming after the Colts cleaned house and he returned to his alma mater, Missouri, in a defensive analyst role.

Monachino is Atlanta's outside linebacker's coach, working hands-on with Lorenzo Carter, Arnold Ebiketie, DeAngelo Malone and Ade Ogundeji, among others. It's a young group, but Smith and Pees have been pleased with the development each player has made throughout the season, a positive reflection on the position coach.

Additionally, Monachino has now worked under Pees for eight seasons, six of which came in Baltimore. If Smith wants to go with somebody who can carry on a similar line of schematic processes, Monachino might just be the guy.

Gary Emanuel

A 12-year NFL coaching veteran, the 64-year-old Emanuel has had an impressive season working with the Falcons' defensive line. Star defensive tackle Grady Jarrett has more sacks (six) than he did the previous two years combined (five), second-year pro Ta'Quon Graham emerged as a difference maker inside before sustaining a season-ending injury, and undrafted rookie Timmy Horne has become the team's starting nose tackle.

However, Emanuel doesn't have much experience as a defensive coordinator. He's called plays for just one season - the 2011 college campaign with the Purdue Boilermakers.

While not the flashiest option, Emanuel has a proven track record of developmental success and has cut his teeth on the defensive line for over a decade at the sport's highest level.

Jon Hoke

Like Emanuel, Hoke is a long-tenured coach with college defensive coordinator experience but no such thing as a professional. Hoke has spent 41 years in the coaching industry, 17 of which came in the NFL.

Now Atlanta's secondary coach, Hoke spent seven seasons calling plays in college, making stops at Kent State, Florida, South Carolina and Maryland. In his first season with the Falcons, Hoke helped cornerback A.J. Terrell earn an All-Pro nod and has followed that up by developing safety Richie Grant from a non-starter in 2021 to playing all but three total defensive snaps in his second season.

While the last two options on the list are more long shots than the first two, Emanuel and Hoke remain qualified - and illustrate the underlying depth on Atlanta's coaching staff.

Ultimately, nothing changes if Pees stays ... but if he opts to retire once and for all, there's no shortage of candidates should Smith choose to elevate somebody from within.

