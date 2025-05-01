SI

Maxi Kleber Available for Lakers in Game 5 vs. Timberwolves

Kleber has not played since Jan. 25 with the Dallas Mavericks as he recovered from foot surgery.

Maxi Kleber is available to make his team debut for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.
Maxi Kleber is available to make his team debut for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.
Los Angeles Lakers forward Maxi Kleber is available for Game 5 of the franchise's Western Conference first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night, head coach JJ Redick told reporters during pregame.

Kleber has not played since Jan. 25, when he was still a member of the Dallas Mavericks. He's been recovering from foot surgery.

Redick would not commit to whether or not Kleber would actually make his team debut and play, but he is available at Redick's disposal as Los Angeles tries to avoid elimination.

Kleber has averaged 3.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 18.7 minutes per game this season prior to his injury.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

