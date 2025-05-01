Maxi Kleber Available for Lakers in Game 5 vs. Timberwolves
Kleber has not played since Jan. 25 with the Dallas Mavericks as he recovered from foot surgery.
In this story:
Los Angeles Lakers forward Maxi Kleber is available for Game 5 of the franchise's Western Conference first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night, head coach JJ Redick told reporters during pregame.
Kleber has not played since Jan. 25, when he was still a member of the Dallas Mavericks. He's been recovering from foot surgery.
Redick would not commit to whether or not Kleber would actually make his team debut and play, but he is available at Redick's disposal as Los Angeles tries to avoid elimination.
Kleber has averaged 3.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 18.7 minutes per game this season prior to his injury.
More NBA on Sports Illustrated
Published |Modified