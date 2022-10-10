Falcons' Deion Jones Trade Details Revealed; What Did Atlanta Get in Return?

The Atlanta Falcons are in the first day of the post-Deion Jones era.

On Sunday night, the Falcons traded their longtime linebacker to the Cleveland Browns and a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

With five other inside linebackers on the roster, the end of Jones' tenure in Atlanta was written on the wall, especially after undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason.

Jones was a popular trade candidate during the offseason, but the team couldn't find a willing suitor before the start of the season. The Falcons could have saved a ton of money by trading him after June 1, but Atlanta was forced to hold onto him for a little bit after his injury.

Jones returned to practice by the end of training camp, but he was placed on Injured Reserve (IR) to start the season.

"Our goal in every decision is to improve our organization for the long term and we believe today's agreement does just that," general manager Terry Fontenot wrote in a statement. "We are constantly evaluating the roster, looking at every single position and how we can improve overall, which is a 365-days-a-year process our entire football operation is focused on. We thank Deion for the impact he has had over his seven seasons in Atlanta and wish him the best on his career."

By making the trade now, Atlanta holds a cap hit of over $12 million on Jones for next season, while the Browns will only pay around $1.4 million for his salary this season.

Jones will now join the Browns, where he'll have a chance to contribute soon on a team eyeing the postseason.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.