Falcons BREAKING: Atlanta Trades LB Deion Jones to Browns

The Atlanta Falcons traded Deion Jones after six seasons with the team. The Cleveland Browns are swapping late-round draft picks to land the former LSU linebacker.

The Atlanta Falcons are saying goodbye to one of the longest-tenured members of the team.

According to NFL Network, the Falcons are trading long time linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns.

Jones has been on Injured Reserve (IR) for the first five games of the season while the team has been trying to figure out how to progress with Jones. Now, there's a solution.

Jones has been a trade-fodder subject for a long time, and he was rumored to be in trade talks this summer, but the team couldn't find a new home for him before he suffered a shoulder injury earlier in the offseason.

The Browns are looking to contend for a playoff spot sooner rather than later, as evidenced by the team's trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson back in March. The Falcons were reportedly the backup option for Watson before the Browns offered the quarterback $230 million.

Now, Cleveland adds to the payroll even more in a risk the team is hoping will pay off.

Jones, 27, is in the third year of a four-year, $57 million contract. He has the highest cap hit on the team at $20 million, which puts him $5 million above the next-biggest hit.

Jones was a 16-game starter last year, finishing with 137 tackles, one shy of matching his career high total. Despite his productive campaign, Jones struggled to hold up against blockers, with his down-to-down impact ultimately not being what his cap hit and numbers would suggest.

With Jones gone, only Jake Matthews and Grady Jarrett remain from the last Falcons team that made the Super Bowl six years ago.

