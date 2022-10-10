Falcons 'Keep Swinging' in Loss vs. Bucs as Identity Takes Shape

Entering the fourth quarter of Sunday's game at Raymond James Stadium, the Atlanta Falcons trailed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by 21 points and were in the midst of being shutout.

But then, the NFL's second-youngest team came storming back.

Running back Avery Williams scored his first career touchdown. Atlanta's defense, without starting linebackers Mykal Walker and Ade Ogundeji, forced three consecutive three-and-outs. Quarterback Marcus Mariota, who's day served as a microcosm of Atlanta's as a collective unit, threw a touchdown pass to Olamide Zaccheaus and converted a two-point try to KhaDarel Hodge.

In just 10 minutes of game action - or what felt like 10 seconds - the game turned on its head. Tampa Bay, once comfortably ahead, was up just 21-15 with five minutes to go, and the Falcons still had all three timeouts.

Atlanta's defense proceeded to get a pair of third down stops, but both were overruled as questionable penalties on the Falcons extended Tampa Bay's drives.

Ultimately, Atlanta simply didn't make enough plays on offense early in the game, but the climb back to make it a contest late served as a fine example of what this year's Falcons team embodies, and a sign of what's to come.

"It says a lot about our team," Mariota said. "We've got a great group of young players, great group of guys. That's been the tale of our season - we've found ways to make it close and have a chance to win, and that's what it's about. Football is four quarters, it's an imperfect game, it's not always pretty, but we'll find ways to pull these ones out."

Through five games, the Falcons are 2-3, with Sunday's six-point loss being the largest final margin in any game to date. However, not every game has been as close throughout as the final score indicates.

In Week 2, Atlanta clawed its way back from down 25 points against the Los Angeles Rams and had a chance to take a late lead before Mariota threw an interception.

In essence, the Falcons have yet to quit. A season ago, Atlanta lost eight games by double digits and four by 20 or more points. Granted, the Falcons hold the same 2-3 record as they did a season ago, but the methods behind the two campaigns are totally different.

Falcons second-year coach Arthur Smith has a scrappy bunch. Given multiple chances to cave in, sink their heads and become disconnected from the game at hand, the Falcons have responded with a collective effort to give themselves a chance.

The biggest takeaway from Sunday's specific effort? A theme that's quickly becoming recurring, per Smith.

"Same thing we've learned all year," began Smith. "We're never out of the fight, we're going to keep swinging. Proud of these guys."

The Falcons have fought late-game collapse narratives for nearly half a decade. In Smith's first season at the helm, Atlanta went 7-2 in one-possession games, taking a big step towards changing the perception.

However, a 16-point blown lead in Week 1 to the New Orleans Saints immediately revived all prior values. Since then, the Falcons have completely flipped the script, clawing back from a pair of 20-point deficits and winning two games as a result of closing-minute defensive stands.

The next step for Atlanta is figuring out how to finish the hectic comebacks in the win column, but in the meantime, it's important to recognize that Smith has his group believing until the clock hits zero.

It's difficult to win games in the NFL, but one sure-fire way to do so is to keep being in position to strike late. Through five games, the Falcons have done just that, and as one of the league's youngest teams continues to improve, the lessons learned in the wins - and close defeats - will pay dividends in the long haul.

Despite the frustrating finish to Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Atlanta's young roster took Tom Brady and company to the brink with first place in the NFC South on the line.

While the end result wasn't what the Falcons were looking for, and Smith certainly isn't one to pull moral victories, the fight back into contention showed precisely what this year's group is made of.

Atlanta will look to prove itself once again next Sunday at 1 p.m., when the San Francisco 49ers (3-2) enter Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

