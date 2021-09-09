Falcons Make Moves to Complete 53-man Roster

We take a look at the updated depth chart after the Falcons make moves to complete the 53-man roster.

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have activated tight end Parker Hesse from the reserve/COVID-19 list, and placed him on the 53-man roster. He takes the place of cornerback Kendall Sheffield, who was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

Hesse spent the last two seasons on the Tennessee Titans practice squad learning to play tight end after being a defensive end in college. He has yet to appear in an NFL game, but that could change Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles in the season opener.

LISTEN: Which rookie head coach has edge in opener?

Hesse played four years for the Iowa Hawkeyes, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors at defensive end in 2018. He played 52 career games with 182 tackles, 14. sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Sheffield's move to injured reserve leaves six cornerbacks on the Falcons depth chart. T.J. Green can also play safety.

NFL teams are allowed to bring two players each week from the practice squad to be the 54th and 55th players on the active roster . If the Falcons feel they need to activate another cornerback, training camp standout Chris Williamson would be a logical choice.

READ MORE: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts presents problems for Atlanta

Here's a look at the Falcons updated depth chart heading into Sunday's game with the Eagles.

Atlanta Falcons Depth Chart

OFFENSE

QB

Matt Ryan

Feleipe Franks (R) / Josh Rosen

RB

Mike Davis

Cordarrelle Patterson

Wayne Gallman

WR

Calvin Ridley

Tajae Sharpe / Christian Blake

WR

Russell Gage

Olamide Zaccheaus

Frank Darby (R)

TE

Kyle Pitts (R)

Lee Smith

LT

Jake Matthews

Jason Spriggs

LG

Jalen Mayfield (R)

Colby Gossett

C

Matt Hennessy

Drew Dalman (R)

RG

Chris Lindstrom

Drew Dalman (R)

RT

Kaleb McGary

Jason Spriggs

TE

Hayden Hurst

Parker Hesse

Keith Smith

DEFENSE

DL

Grady Jarrett

Marlon Davidson

DL

Tyeler Davison

Ta'Quon Graham (R)

DL

Jonathan Bullard

John Cominsky

OLB

Dante Fowler Jr.

Adetokunbo Ogundeji (R)

LB

Deion Jones

Mykal Walker

LB

Foyesade Oluokun

Dorian Etheridge (R)

OLB

Steven Means

Brandon Copeland / Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

CB

A.J. Terrell

T.J. Green

Darren Hall (R) / Avery Williams (R)

CB

Fabian Moreau

Isaiah Oliver



S

Erik Harris

Jaylinn Hawkins

S

Duron Harmon

Richie Grant (R)

SPECIALISTS:

K

Younghoe Koo

P

Cameron Nizialek



LS

Josh Harris

H

Cameron Nizialek

PR

Avery Williams (R)

KR

Cordarrelle Patterson