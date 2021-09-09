Falcons Make Moves to Complete 53-man Roster

Falcons Pair of Moves Completes 53-man Roster
The Atlanta Falcons announced they have activated tight end Parker Hesse from the reserve/COVID-19 list, and placed him on the 53-man roster. He takes the place of cornerback Kendall Sheffield, who was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.
Hesse spent the last two seasons on the Tennessee Titans practice squad learning to play tight end after being a defensive end in college. He has yet to appear in an NFL game, but that could change Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles in the season opener.
Hesse played four years for the Iowa Hawkeyes, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors at defensive end in 2018. He played 52 career games with 182 tackles, 14. sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions.
Sheffield's move to injured reserve leaves six cornerbacks on the Falcons depth chart. T.J. Green can also play safety.
NFL teams are allowed to bring two players each week from the practice squad to be the 54th and 55th players on the active roster . If the Falcons feel they need to activate another cornerback, training camp standout Chris Williamson would be a logical choice.
Here's a look at the Falcons updated depth chart heading into Sunday's game with the Eagles.
Atlanta Falcons Depth Chart
OFFENSE
QB
Matt Ryan
Feleipe Franks (R) / Josh Rosen
RB
Mike Davis
Cordarrelle Patterson
Wayne Gallman
WR
Calvin Ridley
Tajae Sharpe / Christian Blake
WR
Russell Gage
Olamide Zaccheaus
Frank Darby (R)
TE
Kyle Pitts (R)
Lee Smith
LT
Jake Matthews
Jason Spriggs
LG
Jalen Mayfield (R)
Colby Gossett
C
Matt Hennessy
Drew Dalman (R)
RG
Chris Lindstrom
Drew Dalman (R)
RT
Kaleb McGary
Jason Spriggs
TE
Hayden Hurst
Parker Hesse
Keith Smith
DEFENSE
DL
Grady Jarrett
Marlon Davidson
DL
Tyeler Davison
Ta'Quon Graham (R)
DL
Jonathan Bullard
John Cominsky
OLB
Dante Fowler Jr.
Adetokunbo Ogundeji (R)
LB
Deion Jones
Mykal Walker
LB
Foyesade Oluokun
Dorian Etheridge (R)
OLB
Steven Means
Brandon Copeland / Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
CB
A.J. Terrell
T.J. Green
Darren Hall (R) / Avery Williams (R)
CB
Fabian Moreau
Isaiah Oliver
S
Erik Harris
Jaylinn Hawkins
S
Duron Harmon
Richie Grant (R)
SPECIALISTS:
K
Younghoe Koo
P
Cameron Nizialek
LS
Josh Harris
H
Cameron Nizialek
PR
Avery Williams (R)
KR
Cordarrelle Patterson