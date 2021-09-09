Falcons Make Moves to Complete 53-man Roster

September 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Falcons Pair of Moves Completes 53-man Roster

We take a look at the updated depth chart after the Falcons make moves to complete the 53-man roster.
Author:

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have activated tight end Parker Hesse from the reserve/COVID-19 list, and placed him on the 53-man roster. He takes the place of cornerback Kendall Sheffield, who was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

Hesse spent the last two seasons on the Tennessee Titans practice squad learning to play tight end after being a defensive end in college. He has yet to appear in an NFL game, but that could change Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles in the season opener.

LISTEN: Which rookie head coach has edge in opener?

Hesse played four years for the Iowa Hawkeyes, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors at defensive end in 2018. He played 52 career games with 182 tackles, 14. sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Sheffield's move to injured reserve leaves six cornerbacks on the Falcons depth chart. T.J. Green can also play safety.

NFL teams are allowed to bring two players each week from the practice squad to be the 54th and 55th players on the active roster . If the Falcons feel they need to activate another cornerback, training camp standout Chris Williamson would be a logical choice.

READ MORE: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts presents problems for Atlanta

Here's a look at the Falcons updated depth chart heading into Sunday's game with the Eagles.

Atlanta Falcons Depth Chart

OFFENSE

QB
Matt Ryan
Feleipe Franks (R) / Josh Rosen

RB
Mike Davis
Cordarrelle Patterson
Wayne Gallman

WR
Calvin Ridley
Tajae Sharpe / Christian Blake

WR
Russell Gage
Olamide Zaccheaus
Frank Darby (R)

TE
Kyle Pitts (R)
Lee Smith

LT
Jake Matthews
Jason Spriggs

LG
Jalen Mayfield (R)
Colby Gossett

C
Matt Hennessy
Drew Dalman (R)

RG
Chris Lindstrom
Drew Dalman (R)

Recommended Articles

Parker Hesse Atlanta Falcons
Play

Falcons Make Moves to Complete 53-man Roster

We take a look at the updated depth chart after the Atlanta Falcons make moves to complete the 53-man roster.

arthur smith clutch
Play

LISTEN: Which Rookie Head Coach Has The Edge in Opener?

Locked On Falcons: Falcons vs. Eagles Crossover Week 1 Preview with Locked On Eagles

Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles
Play

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Presents Problems for Falcons

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith knows Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts presents problems for Atlanta.

RT
Kaleb McGary
Jason Spriggs

TE
Hayden Hurst
Parker Hesse
Keith Smith

DEFENSE

DL
Grady Jarrett
Marlon Davidson

DL
Tyeler Davison
Ta'Quon Graham (R)

DL
Jonathan Bullard
John Cominsky

OLB
Dante Fowler Jr.
Adetokunbo Ogundeji (R)

LB
Deion Jones
Mykal Walker

LB
Foyesade Oluokun
Dorian Etheridge (R)

OLB
Steven Means
Brandon Copeland / Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

CB
A.J. Terrell
T.J. Green
Darren Hall (R) / Avery Williams (R)

CB
Fabian Moreau
Isaiah Oliver

S
Erik Harris
Jaylinn Hawkins

S
Duron Harmon
Richie Grant (R)

SPECIALISTS:

K
Younghoe Koo

P
Cameron Nizialek

LS
Josh Harris

H
Cameron Nizialek

PR
Avery Williams (R)

KR
Cordarrelle Patterson

Parker Hesse Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons Make Moves to Complete 53-man Roster

arthur smith clutch
Podcast

LISTEN: Which Rookie Head Coach Has The Edge in Opener?

Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles
News

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Presents Problems for Falcons

Kyle-Pitts-Falcons-Calvin-Ridley-Matt-Ryan
News

Is Kyle Pitts Ready for the Eagles?

carson-strong
News

Falcons Draft Ryan QB Replacement in NFL Mock

Matt Ryan-line
News

Falcons Name 5 Captains for 2021 Season

Mike Davis Atlanta Falcons
News

Why Did the Falcons Sign RB Mike Davis?

Kyle Pitts 1st Catch vs. Cleveland Browns
Podcast

LISTEN: Can Kyle Pitts Reach 1,000 Yards For Falcons?