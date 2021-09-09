LISTEN: Which Rookie Head Coach Has The Edge in Opener?

September 9, 2021
Publish date:

LISTEN: Will Falcons' Arthur Smith Beat Nick Sirianni In Rookie Head Coach Battle?

Locked On Falcons: Falcons vs. Eagles Crossover Week 1 Preview with Locked On Eagles
Author:

Seven teams hired new head coaches during the offseason.

Four of those head coaches will go head-to-head this week, with many eyes on the Jacksonville Jaguars' Urban Meyer facing off the against Houston Texans' David Culley.

It's the other matchup of rookie coaches that has the interest of fans of the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.

Will it be Arthur Smith (Falcons) or fellow rookie Nick Sirianni (Eagles) getting their first NFL win?

There is quite the learning curve when it comes to stepping into the head coaching role at the NFL level. Smith and Sirianni will get that first taste against each other Sunday.

READ MORE: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Presents Problems for Falcons

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman invites Lou DiBiase (Locked On Eagles) to preview the Week 1 matchup between the Falcons and Eagles.

First, Aaron discusses the Falcons' Week 1 injury report and the decision to place CB Kendall Sheffield on injured reserve. 

Aaron is joined by Lou to look at the most intriguing storylines and matchups between the Falcons and Eagles. They discuss the chess match between the two opposing coaching staffs. 

The pair also talk about the Eagles' strengths along the trenches and the Falcons' weaknesses there. They tackle the Falcons' talented skill players going up against the Eagles' lack thereof.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

CONTINUE READING: Is Kyle Pitts Ready for the Eagles?

